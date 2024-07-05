The Business Behind Sport: James Stebbing, Former General Counsel Of Six Nations Rugby (Podcast)

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This month on The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray speaks to
James Stebbing, a Senior Sports Executive who has held General
Counsel and Legal roles at Six Nations Rugby, British & Irish
Lions, and England Rugby.
Throughout his career, he has been at the heart of some of the
most pivotal moments in Rugby's recent history, including the
impact and response to the Covid crisis and planning for the
Nations Cup, a new cross-hemisphere competition launching in 2026,
involving 12 of the world's top international teams.
They discuss:
The current state of the game
The financial sustainability of the sport
Opportunities for commercial growth
The rise of Women's Rugby
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.