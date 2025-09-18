Further Extending The TikTok Enforcement Delay (Trump EO Tracker)

Further extends the federal government's delay on enforcing the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (P.L. 118-50), including its application to TikTok, until December 16, 2025, and bars penalties for conduct during that period.

The order extends the enforcement delay from September 17, 2025, set by Executive Order 14310, to December 16, 2025.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Further Extending the TikTok Enforcement Delay

