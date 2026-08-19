SEC Discontinues All Rule 14a-8 No-Action Responses: Key Considerations For Public Company Boards And Management

On August 14, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement announcing that it will no longer respond to any no-action requests under Exchange Act Rule 14a-8, reflecting the SEC staff’s decision to completely discontinue no-action guidance to companies seeking to exclude shareholder proposals from their proxy materials under the process provided under the rule.

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On August 14, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a statement announcing that it will no longer respond to any no-action requests under Exchange Act Rule 14a-8, reflecting the SEC staff’s decision to completely discontinue no-action guidance to companies seeking to exclude shareholder proposals from their proxy materials under the process provided under the rule.1

History and Practice

Rule 14a-8 (17 C.F.R. § 240.14a-8) governs when a public company must include a shareholder’s proposal in its proxy materials. The rule provides thirteen grounds under Rule 14a-8(i) on which a company may exclude a proposal, and requires the company to file its reasons for exclusion with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than 80 calendar days before filing its definitive proxy statement and form of proxy, simultaneously providing the shareholder proponent with a copy.

These filings historically took the form of “no-action requests,” asking SEC staff to confirm it would not recommend enforcement action if the company omitted the proposal. For decades, the Division of Corporation Finance reviewed these submissions and issued responses indicating whether it concurred with the company’s exclusion rationale, creating a substantial body of interpretive guidance that companies and their counsel relied upon in evaluating exclusion decisions.

On November 17, 2025, the Division announced it would not respond to most no-action requests for the 2025–2026 proxy season, citing resource constraints following a lengthy government shutdown and the extensive existing body of guidance. The announcement indicated that the Division would continue reviewing requests based solely on Rule 14a-8(i)(1) (proposals not a proper subject for shareholder action under state law). It also introduced a “no objection” process: companies could obtain a letter by representing they had a reasonable basis for exclusion, without staff evaluation of the merits. Under this process, the Division stated it would not evaluate the adequacy of the representation or express a view on the basis the company intended to rely on for exclusion. Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, then a dissenting Commissioner, called the policy change “a giveaway to issuers” and “an act of hostility toward shareholders.” Multiple corporate practitioners have similarly characterized the change as one that favors issuers over shareholder proponents.

Institutional investor groups, including the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN), expressed concern about the policy shift. Companies should anticipate that some institutional shareholders may be more inclined to oppose management recommendations or engage directly with the board if they perceive that their proposals have been excluded without adequate justification.

The New Policy

The announcement on Friday, August 14, represents the culmination of the process that began in November 2025. The Division will discontinue responding to all Rule 14a-8 no-action requests effective immediately, unless and until the Division announces otherwise, including those submitted under Rule 14a-8(i)(1), and the “no objection” letter process is also discontinued.

The Division’s stated rationale is to focus resources on the review of Securities Act and Exchange Act filings, including statutorily required reviews for investor protection and facilitation of capital formation. The Division notes the “extensive body of guidance from the Commission and the staff available to both companies and proponents on Rule 14a-8.” Notably, the Division did not receive any no-action requests under Rule 14a-8(i)(1) during the 2025–2026 proxy season. The Division’s shareholder proposal email address is no longer functional; all notices required under Rule 14a-8(j) by companies intending to exclude shareholder proposals and related submissions must now be made through the online Shareholder Proposal Form.

What Remains in Place

The procedural requirements of Rule 14a-8(j) are unchanged. Companies intending to exclude shareholder proposals must still submit notices to the SEC in compliance with: (i) the 80-day notice requirement for companies to submit their reasons for exclusion and provide the proponent with a copy; and (ii) the online Shareholder Proposal Form submission requirement. Failure to comply with these procedural requirements may result in liability exposure, even absent SEC staff review.

Action Items for Public Companies

Evaluate exclusion decisions carefully. The decision whether to exclude a shareholder proposal now rests entirely with the company’s management, board, and counsel, without any backstop of specifically tailored SEC staff guidance. Companies must independently analyze each proposal against the thirteen exclusion bases in Rule 14a-8(i), applicable judicial precedent, and the SEC’s existing library of published no-action letters. Management and boards should ensure that the exclusion analysis is documented thoroughly and reviewed at the appropriate level before any exclusion decision is finalized.

Assess the potentially heightened litigation risks. The absence of a staff response does not insulate a company from legal challenge—only a court can ultimately adjudicate whether a proposal may properly be excluded. The 2025–2026 proxy season demonstrated this heightened risk: six lawsuits were filed by proponents challenging company exclusions, compared to fewer than 30 such lawsuits in the previous 50 years combined. Well-resourced proponents, including public pension funds, union retirement systems, and activist organizations, have shown willingness to pursue litigation. Companies should factor the sophistication and resources of the proponent into their risk assessment when evaluating exclusion decisions.

Monitor investor advocacy developments. Investor advocacy groups have mobilized in response to the Division’s policy changes. Following remarks by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, including an October 2025 keynote questioning whether “a fundamental reassessment of Rule 14a-8 is in order” and July 2026 comments characterizing the staff’s historical interposition as “unnecessary”, as well as indications that changes to Rule 14a-8 would be forthcoming, a coalition including the US Sustainable Investment Forum, the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, and other groups launched the “Protect Shareholder Voice” campaign urging the SEC to preserve the shareholder proposal rule. Companies should monitor these advocacy efforts and be prepared for potential institutional investor scrutiny of exclusion decisions, particularly from ESG-focused shareholders.

Consider conservative approaches and early engagement. Outside counsel will now carry the full weight of advising on exclusion decisions without the potential check of a staff review. Experience from the 2025–2026 proxy season showed that approximately 80% of company submissions cited only a single exclusion ground—a marked departure from prior seasons when companies typically cited multiple bases.2 Companies should consider whether to adopt more conservative approaches to exclusion, especially for proposals in areas where prior staff guidance is thin, inconsistent, or dated. Early engagement with proponents to negotiate withdrawal or modification of proposals may be more attractive relative to the litigation risk of outright exclusion.

Investment Company Considerations

The Division of Investment Management will take a substantially similar approach for Rule 14a-8 requests related to investment companies. Investment company boards and managers should confirm the Division of Investment Management’s current procedures and adjust their compliance processes accordingly.

Looking Ahead

The Division’s statement is explicitly open-ended: the discontinuation applies “unless and until the Division announces otherwise,” leaving the door theoretically open for a future reversal. However, the SEC’s regulatory agenda suggests the agency may be headed in a different direction. The RegFlex Agenda includes “Shareholder Proposal Modernization” (RIN 3235-AN47), signaling that the SEC is considering amendments to “modernize the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 14a-8 to reduce compliance burdens for registrants.” The target date for proposed rulemaking was April 2026. As of the date of this publication, no proposed rule has been issued. Some commentators have speculated that the rulemaking could involve sweeping reform or even rescission of Rule 14a-8, potentially reducing or ending federal procedural requirements relating to the Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposal process.

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