ARTICLE
27 August 2024

Voting Policies – Quick Reference Guide 2024

WS
Winston & Strawn LLP

Contributor

Winston & Strawn LLP logo
Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.
Explore Firm Details
Each year the two most prominent proxy advisory services – ISS and Glass Lewis – and the three largest institutional investors – BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard – release their proxy voting...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of J. Eric Johnson
Photo of Matthew Regens
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Each year the two most prominent proxy advisory services – ISS and Glass Lewis – and the three largest institutional investors – BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard – release their proxy voting policies and related guidance for upcoming shareholder meetings.

This Guide summarizes the voting policies of each of these proxy advisory services and institutional investors (as well as those of Fidelity) on the most common shareholder proposals and sets forth their expectations regarding certain company practices, governance structures, and public disclosures.

Companies should review these policies and guidance in planning their engagement and outreach with the proxy advisory services and their investors, in considering how best to respond to shareholder proposals, and in connection with any evaluation of their existing or contemplated practices, governance, or disclosures.

Download the Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of J. Eric Johnson
J. Eric Johnson
Photo of Matthew Regens
Matthew Regens
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More