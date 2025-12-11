Florida AG Probes TP-Link Over Data Handling And Cybersecurity Concerns

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Florida AG James Uthmeier is investigating TP-Link Systems Inc.—a
networking equipment manufacturer—over alleged consumer
protection concerns involving cybersecurity practices, supply-chain
infrastructure, and the handling of U.S. consumer data.
AG Uthmeier issued an investigative subpoena seeking documents and information
related to TP-Link Systems' corporate structure, manufacturing
and software development practices, data handling, and evidence
supporting the company's claims about the security of its
products.
According to the press release, U.S. Department of Commerce
officials have proposed a ban on TP-Link Systems due to concerns
about how the company handles sensitive American consumer data and
whether it remains subject to jurisdiction or influence by the
Chinese government.
We have previously reported on a similar investigation into TP-Link Systems by Texas AG
Ken Paxton, as well as AG Uthmeier's investigation of Lorex Technology, Inc., which
also involved alleged national security and consumer concerns tied
to the company's links to China.
