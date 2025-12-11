ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Florida AG Probes TP-Link Over Data Handling And Cybersecurity Concerns

Florida AG James Uthmeier is investigating TP-Link Systems Inc.—a networking equipment manufacturer—over alleged consumer protection concerns involving cybersecurity practices, supply-chain infrastructure...
  • Florida AG James Uthmeier is investigating TP-Link Systems Inc.—a networking equipment manufacturer—over alleged consumer protection concerns involving cybersecurity practices, supply-chain infrastructure, and the handling of U.S. consumer data.
  • AG Uthmeier issued an investigative subpoena seeking documents and information related to TP-Link Systems' corporate structure, manufacturing and software development practices, data handling, and evidence supporting the company's claims about the security of its products.
  • According to the press release, U.S. Department of Commerce officials have proposed a ban on TP-Link Systems due to concerns about how the company handles sensitive American consumer data and whether it remains subject to jurisdiction or influence by the Chinese government.
  • We have previously reported on a similar investigation into TP-Link Systems by Texas AG Ken Paxton, as well as AG Uthmeier's investigation of Lorex Technology, Inc., which also involved alleged national security and consumer concerns tied to the company's links to China.

