State AG News: Voter Privacy, Overcharged Bills, Federal Benefits (November 27-December 3, 2025)

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from November 27-December 3:
Multistate
- A coalition of 36 attorneys general opposed a federal ban on state AI laws. The National Association of Attorneys General sent a letter to Congressional representatives, arguing that they should scrap proposals for a federal moratorium that would stop states from enacting or enforcing AI laws.
- A coalition of 17 attorneys general filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Los Angeles Press Club, et. al. v. Kristi Noem, et al. in support of journalists and protesters challenging U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s use of force during protests in LA over the summer. The brief argues that federal agents have injured peaceful protesters, legal observers, and journalists during largely peaceful demonstrations objecting to large-scale immigration raids.
- A coalition of 19 attorneys general lodged a formal comment opposing the interim final rule issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation that would significantly restrict commercial driver's license eligibility for non-U.S. citizens. This rule would impact approximately 200,000 people who possess non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses. The effected people would be non-U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are lawfully present in the U.S. and who fulfill robust driving requirements.
- A coalition of 16 attorneys general filed an amicus brief supporting California's motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit demanding complete, unredacted voter registration databases from states across the country. The brief, filed in United States v. Shirley Weber, et. al. in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, asserts that the federal government may not lawfully compel states to turn over sensitive voter data on both federal privacy and state constitutional grounds.
- A coalition of 22 attorneys general filed a lawsuit to stop the federal government from unlawfully cutting off Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for lawful permanent residents. The brief seeks to block new U.S. Department of Agriculture guidance that treats groups of legal immigrants as ineligible for food assistance, including refugees, asylum seekers, and those admitted under humanitarian protection programs. The attorneys general argue that the effect of this new guidance could be staggering; for instance, 35,000 lawful permanent residents in New York could be affected.
- A coalition of 39 attorneys general announced their support for the Tribal Warrant Fairness Act that would permit Native American tribes to request federal law enforcement assistance to locate missing children and dangerous fugitives. The bill is aimed at curtailing the disproportionate rates of violence tribal communities face. Current federal law does not allow tribal law enforcement agencies to request federal support in the same way that state and local police can in criminal matters.
- A coalition of 20 attorneys general secured an agreement with the DOJ that it would not apply draconian restrictions to Victims of Crime Act and Violence Against Women Act services that support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The coalition originally sued the DOJ for attaching conditions that would cut off legal services to individuals who could not immediately prove their immigration status.
- A coalition of 7 attorneys general launched inquiries into the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market by sending a series of letters to BNPL providers. BNPL is a form of consumer lending, and consumers who obtain these loans to leverage their cashflow often face steep fees and interest payments. The attorneys general appear to be reacting to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau abandonment of an interim rule that would have applied to BNPL providers, which required providers to give consumers the same disclosures and protections as traditional lenders.
- A coalition of 18 attorneys general authored a comment opposing DHS's interim final rule that eliminates the automatic extension of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for up to 540 days for workers who filed timely renewal applications. Under the rule, immigrant workers will no longer receive automatic extensions of EADs while their renewal applications are pending, and DHS faces steep backlogs in processing renewal applications. In the letter, the attorneys general assert that the rule will harm states dependent on immigrant labor and will harm immigrant workers by affecting their ability to obtain work as legally approved workers.
California
- Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc. (PSSI), a national cleaning and sanitation company, resolving unlawful "no poach" agreement allegations against the company. PSSI contracts with numerous meatpacking and food processing facilities across California and the rest of the country, employing over 17,000 workers. The proposed final judgment enjoins the company from using "no poach" agreements and requires it to pay $500,000 in civil penalties.
Colorado
- Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a $24 million settlement with large commercial management company Greystar for failure to include fixed fees from advertised prices for apartment rentals after an investigation by Colorado and the Federal Trade Commission uncovered evidence of deceptive pricing of rental housing in Colorado. The settlement enjoined Greystar from requiring initial payments from renters without fully disclosing the pricing up front and instituted additional consumer protection, compliance reporting, and recordkeeping requirements for the company.
Delaware
- Attorney General Kathy Jennings's Investor Protection Unit secured a penalty of nearly $1 million from investment advising firm Kovack Advisors, Inc. for violations of the Delaware Securities Act. The consent order found Kovack had failed to supervise employees, failed to maintain records and documents, and filed incomplete and inaccurate registration applications.
Illinois
- Attorney General Kwame Raoul secured a $38 million win for central and southern Illinois electrical customers in a settlement. Many customers will receive credit on their upcoming power bills based on the settlement with Dynegy. The settlement was approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in August 2025 after ten years of investigation and litigation by the IL AG's office. Raoul's office argued that Dynegy engaged in market manipulation that resulted in electricity capacity prices that were 40 times higher than in similar energy zones.
Iowa
- Attorney General Brenna Bird secured a settlement agreement between Iowa and DHS. DHS informed the Iowa Secretary of State in 2024, that there were hundreds of noncitizens on the state's voter rolls. As a result, the AG's office sued the Biden Administration to gain access to the voter database. The settlement requires DHS to provide Iowa officials access to the federal immigration database.
Oregon
- Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced a settlement with HelloFresh after an investigation found the company misled consumers with deceptive "free meal," "free shipping," and "free gift" offers. The investigation uncovered that the company advertised meals as "free" that were not free, failed to disclose gifts to consumers who received them, and promoted misleading "free shipping" offers. The settlement enjoined HelloFresh from utilizing misleading advertising practices, compelled payment of $106,000 to the State of Oregon, and compelled HelloFresh to implement a series of reforms to its advertising practices.
Texas
- Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation of global fast-fashion retailer Shein for potential violations of Texas law. According to his office, the investigation will uncover whether Shein's manufacturing and supply chain practices violate Texas law by using toxic materials and deceptive marketing practices; relying on forced labor; and misleading consumers about product safety and sourcing.
Virginia
- Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a $2 million healthcare fraud claim settlement between Sola, an adult residential group home operator, and the U.S. and Commonwealth of Virginia. At issue were civil fraud claims that Sola billed Virginia Medicaid for alleged services to residents that exceeded the total number of hours worked by its staff.
