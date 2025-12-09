ARTICLE
9 December 2025

Manatt Digital Law And Technology Policy Forum Webinar Series Episode 10

In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, professionals in technology and law must stay ahead of rapidly shifting policies and global regulatory trends.
In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, professionals in technology and law must stay ahead of rapidly shifting policies and global regulatory trends. From artificial intelligence to data protection, the pace of change demands constant adaptation to maintain a competitive edge.

Join Manatt Digital and Technology Group Partner Tod Cohen for Episode 10, where he will dive into the world of AI chatbots and the complex legal frameworks shaping their use. Tod will explore key issues such as compliance, intellectual property, privacy and liability—helping businesses understand how to innovate responsibly while mitigating risk.

Episode 10: New AI Chatbot Laws

From groundbreaking developments in conversational AI to evolving regulatory frameworks, Tod will examine how governments and agencies are shaping the rules for deploying AI chatbots. He'll unpack emerging requirements around consumer protection, transparency and accountability—highlighting new state-level laws in the U.S., federal initiatives and the EU's AI Act. Tod will also explore how these regulations intersect with privacy obligations and data governance and what they mean for product design, compliance strategies and risk management for businesses leveraging AI-driven customer engagement.

Past Episodes

If you missed our previous episodes, click on the links below to view the programs on demand.

  • Episode 9: AI and Fair Use - An Update
  • Episode 8: Age Verification
  • Episode 7: AI and Health Care
  • Episode 6: AI Legal Update – EU, US Federal and US State
  • Episode 5: Autonomous Systems: Regulations and Liability
  • Episode 4: Content Moderation – CDA Section 230, European Digital Services and Digital Markets Act, US State Regulation
  • Episode 3: AI Training Data – Infringement or Fair Use
  • Episode 2: Privacy Law Update—U.S. Federal, U.S. States and International
  • Episode 1: AI Regulatory Update—U.S. Federal, U.S. States and the EU

