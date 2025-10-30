Manatt Digital Law And Technology Policy Forum Webinar Series Episode 9

In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, professionals in technology and law must stay ahead of rapidly shifting policies and global regulatory trends. From artificial intelligence to data protection, the pace of change demands constant adaptation to maintain a competitive edge.

Join Manatt Digital and Technology Group Partner Tod Cohen for Episode 9, where he will explore the seismic changes AI has had on the legal area of fair use in the U.S. and around the globe. Although AI continues to affect almost every faction of life as we know it, there has been a particular concentration of litigation and legal reform in the realm of copyright and fair use.

Episode 9: AI and Fair Use - An Update

From landmark cases like Bartz v. Anthropic and Kadrey v. Meta, to the evolving regulatory frameworks in the U.S., EU, and Asia, Tod will unpack how courts and governments are grappling with whether training AI models on copyrighted content constitutes fair use. He'll also examine how these decisions are shaping the future of content creation, data integrity, and innovation.

As a former general counsel at StubHub and deputy general counsel at eBay, Twitter, and PayPal, Tod brings decades of experience navigating global technology law, intellectual property, and public policy. Now at Manatt, he leads initiatives at the intersection of AI, privacy, and data protection, including the AI Coalition for Data Integrity.

Whether you're a tech executive, in-house counsel, or policy strategist, this episode offers critical insights into how AI is rewriting the rules of copyright and fair use—and what it means for your business.

CLE

CLE credit is pending.

Next Sessions

Join us every second Thursday of the month. Register here for our next episode on December 11.

If you missed our previous episodes, click on the links below to view the programs on demand.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.