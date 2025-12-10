AI In Robotics: Key Contract And Legal Risks

As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates across industries, its integration into robotics for manufacturing and logistics introduces complex legal and contractual risks that should be considered.

Data Ownership and Usage

Data ownership is critical for companies concerned about proprietary processes and information. AI-enabled robots often ingest significant data about facilities, operations and personnel. Contracts should address with specificity:

Ownership of data provided to, generated by or output from the AI solution, including derivatives

Data usage rights, including restrictions on use of customer data to train vendor AI, and rules for creation and use of aggregated or anonymized data

Compliance with applicable data protection laws (e.g., GDPR or CCPA) and internal AI and data governance policies

Specific security standards and data breach notification protocols

Legal Concerns

Beyond traditional physical safety concerns often inherent with robotic solutions used in manufacturing and logistics operations, AI-driven robotics raises additional legal implications. For example:

Privacy Compliance: The collection and use of biometric or personal data may implicate various privacy laws, which may impose strict disclosure and protection requirements with respect to that information.

Emerging Legislation: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Washington, DC, have introduced AI-related bills in 2025 alone. This rapid pace requires continuous monitoring to ensure compliance.

Employment Law Implications: Automation that displaces significant portions of the workforce may implicate federal, state or international layoff notice laws, collective bargaining agreements or outsourcing arrangements. These risks should be assessed early in the procurement process.

To mitigate risk and safeguard business interests, companies should address these issues early—through careful contract negotiations, robust governance and ongoing monitoring of evolving regulations. Doing so enables organizations to realize AI's efficiency and innovation benefits while maintaining essential legal and operational protections.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.