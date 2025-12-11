Bipartisan AGs Urge Congress To Shut Down Federal AI Preemption

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
A bipartisan coalition of 36 AGs sent a letter to congressional leaders urging
them to reject any effort to include a ban on state artificial
intelligence (AI) laws in upcoming federal legislation, including
reported attempts to insert such language into a military funding
bill. California AG Rob Bonta submitted a separate letter opposing the
reported push to use the funding bill to preempt state authority
over AI regulation.
Both the coalition's letter and AG Bonta's letter emphasize that states must retain the
flexibility to address rapidly evolving AI-related risks to public
safety, privacy, and consumer protection. They stress that states
are already pioneering targeted laws to address the misuse of AI,
including protections against the sharing of deepfake nonconsensual
intimate images and safeguards against predatory or harmful
interactions between AI assistants and children.
The coalition argues that broad federal preemption of state AI
laws would be especially harmful given how quickly unforeseen risks
can emerge with fast-moving technologies. While acknowledging
AI's substantial benefits—including in science and
healthcare—the coalition's letter stresses that AI's
risks require both agile state-level action and thoughtful federal
regulation. AG Bonta's letter similarly warns that preemption
would undermine states' ability to protect residents, observing
that any federal AI law should serve as a floor, not a ceiling, to
preserve state flexibility to adopt necessary guardrails.
We have previously reported on other bipartisan AG initiatives
on AI, including a prior bipartisan letter opposing a federal AI preemption and
the launch of a nationwide, bipartisan AG Task
Force on AI.
