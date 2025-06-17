2025 NY DFS Cybersecurity Regulation Compliance Handbook For Insurers & Brokers

Wilson Elser's Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Practice is pleased to offer the 2025 Cybersecurity Compliance Handbook for Insurers & Brokers.

The New York Department of Financial Services (NY DFS) Cybersecurity Regulation requires Covered Entities to implement robust cybersecurity programs and submit annual compliance certifications. Recent amendments effective in 2025 include expanded requirements for risk assessments, incident response planning, and breach notifications within 72 hours.

The Handbook provides an overview of the updated NY DFS Cybersecurity Regulation and offers a practical guide to compliance, exemptions, and critical deadlines.

DISCLAIMER: This publication cites the law as it exists on the date of publication. This material is not intended as and does not constitute legal advice. Moreover, the material is not intended as and does not constitute a solicitation for the formation of an attorney-client relationship. Wilson Elser reserves the right to correct, change, or update this material at any time without notice. Should any matter arise involving NY DFS Cybersecurity Compliance, the law published by the source should be reviewed as to its current status before any position is taken.

Resources

