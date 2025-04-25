Zywave Publishes Bortnick On Mitigation Of Cyber Risk By Law Firms

Richard J. Bortnick (Of Counsel-Philadelphia, PA) authored an article in the April 18, 2025 posting of Zywave Professional Front Page News addressing how law firms and their clients can mitigate the risks and potential legal exposures of an adverse cyber incident.

More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes across multiple industries. It maintains 38 domestic offices, another in London and enjoys more extensive international reach as a founding member of Legalign Global. The firm is currently ranked 56th in the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500.

Richard J. Bortnick (Of Counsel-Philadelphia, PA) authored an article in the April 18, 2025 posting of Zywave Professional Front Page News addressing how law firms and their clients can mitigate the risks and potential legal exposures of an adverse cyber incident. Rick stresses the importance of creating and implementing cyber, privacy, and technology (CPT) protocols before something goes wrong. He also recommends cyber-specific insurance policies to cover a cyber-related incident.

Resources

Read the Article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.