Texas Enacts Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act

Recently signed into law, HB 149, the Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act (TRAIGA) goes into effect January 1, 2026. TRAIGA imposes new requirements on companies and government entities that use "artificial intelligence systems" for biometrics, healthcare, manipulation of human behavior, social scoring, discrimination, and explicit content. Although some of TRAIGA's provisions are similar to facets of AI laws recently enacted in other states (e.g., Utah, Colorado, and California), other provisions appear to reflect a novel approach to AI-related issues.

Narrows scope of Texas biometrics law. TRAIGA introduces important carve-outs to Texas' preexisting Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier law (CUBI), one of the strictest biometric privacy laws in the country. Most critically, TRAIGA introduces exemptions to CUBI for (1) developing and deploying AI systems that are not used to uniquely identify individuals and (2) developing and deploying AI systems used to prevent or respond to security incidents, identity theft, fraud, harassment, or other illegal activity. The law also clarifies that an individual will not be deemed to have consented to biometric collection merely because an image or other media containing their biometric identifiers is publicly available online, unless the individual themselves made the image or media publicly available. The precise contours of this provision are not yet clear, as the statute does not define what would constitute an individual making an image "publicly available."

TRAIGA requires providers of healthcare services or treatments to clearly and conspicuously disclose their use of AI systems in certain contexts. Regulates governmental entities' use of AI systems. The law also introduces a host of requirements for the use of AI systems by Texas governmental entities, including (1) requiring governmental agencies to disclose to consumers when consumers are interacting with an AI system, (2) prohibiting governmental entities from developing or deploying AI systems that engage in so-called "social scoring" (i.e., classifying individuals by behavior or personal characteristics) in specific contexts, and (3) prohibiting governmental entities from developing or deploying AI systems to uniquely identify individuals (and from collecting images from publicly available sources without consent if such collection would infringe on constitutional or legal rights).

TRAIGA does not include a private right of action. Instead, the Texas AG has exclusive enforcement authority, except as to some licensing agencies. Some violations of the law are subject to a 60-day cure period, and civil penalties range from $10,000 to $200,000 per violation, depending in part on whether the violation is determined to be "curable," or $2,000 to $40,000 per day for a continued violation.

In the six months remaining before TRAIGA goes into effect, companies should evaluate whether they have developed or deployed systems that may fall within TRAIGA's scope. Given the Texas AG's increasing activity in privacy protection and litigation, as well as the alignment between the law's more novel provisions and some of the AG's announced special initiatives, TRAIGA presents a regulatory framework justifying close legal review for compliance.

