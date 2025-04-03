Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - March 28, 2025

Malware Activity

Cyber Threats Evolve: The New Frontiers of Ransomware and Malicious Software

In a striking evolution of cybercrime, the notorious RedCurl group has unveiled a sophisticated ransomware variant targeting Hyper-V server. This marks a move that shifts their focus from traditional data exfiltration to the disruptive encryption of crucial business operations on Microsoft's virtualization platform. This escalation highlights the growing complexity of cyber threats as hackers adapt their strategies to increase their impact on enterprise security.

Simultaneously, a newly uncovered malicious package in the Node Package Manager (NPM) ecosystem poses grave risks to developers. The malicious package stealthily modifies project files under the guise of legitimacy and thus threatens the integrity of software projects. The danger doesn't stop there; an emerging strain of Android malware exploits Microsoft's .NET MaUI framework to evade detection. It leverages trusted development tools to conceal its harmful intentions.

Compounding these issues, hackers are increasingly leveraging a sophisticated e-crime tool known as Atlantis AIO, which facilitates online fraud by allowing users to automate various cybercriminal activities such as credential theft and payment fraud. This powerful software enables even novice cybercriminals to carry out complex attacks, making it a significant threat to online security. Together, these incidents underline an alarming trend in cybercrime where increasingly advanced techniques empower a diverse range of malicious actors, raising significant concerns for businesses and individual users alike. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

New VanHelsing RaaS Displays Competitive Sophistication, with 3 Victims Added to Leak Site

The VanHelsing ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation has recently emerged as a significant threat, targeting a wide range of systems, including Windows, Linux, BSD, ARM, and ESXi. Initially promoted on cybercrime platforms on March 7, VanHelsing offers experienced affiliates a free pass to join, while less experienced threat actors must deposit $5,000. According to researchers, VanHelsing is a Russian cybercrime initiative that prohibits attacks on systems within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

Affiliates retain 80% of ransom payments, with the operators making a 20% cut, managed via an automated escrow system with blockchain confirmations for security. Affiliates gain access to a fully automated panel and direct support from the development team. The ransomware's dark web extortion portal currently lists three victims, including a city in Texas, two technology companies, and one in the U.S. and another in France. The operators threaten to release stolen data unless a $500,000 ransom is paid.

VanHelsing, written in C++, was reportedly first deployed in the wild on March 16. It employs the ChaCha20 algorithm for file encryption, creating a 32-byte symmetric key and a 12-byte nonce for each file. These are further encrypted with a Curve25519 public key, storing the encrypted pair within the file. The ransomware partially encrypts files larger than 1GB but fully processes smaller files. The malware offers extensive CLI customization, allowing targeted attacks on specific drives and folders, limiting encryption scope, spreading via SMB, and enabling a two-phase stealth mode. In normal mode, it encrypts and renames files with a '.vanhelsing' extension. In stealth mode, encryption is separated from renaming to avoid detection, ensuring the dataset is encrypted before alarms are triggered.

Despite its advanced capabilities, VanHelsing shows signs of code immaturity, including mismatches in file extensions, errors in exclusion list logic, and unimplemented command-line flags. Nonetheless, VanHelsing poses a growing threat, with the potential to gain significant traction in the cybercrime landscape.

Vulnerabilities

Google Issues Emergency Patch to Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerability

Google has released an emergency patch for a high-severity critical zero-day vulnerability in Chrome, which has been actively exploited in targeted cyber-espionage attacks against Russian media outlets, educational institutions, and government organizations.

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-2783, was discovered by Kaspersky researchers Boris Larin and Igor Kuznetsov, and stems from incorrect handle management in Chrome's Mojo component on Windows, allowing attackers to bypass the browser's sandbox protections. The exploitation, part of a sophisticated phishing campaign dubbed Operation "ForumTroll", involved personalized emails disguised as invitations to the legitimate "Primakov Readings" forum. Victims were infected simply by clicking a malicious link, which redirected them to a rogue website that initiated the attack.

A second, still-unknown exploit enabled remote code execution (RCE), making the malware deployment highly effective and stealthy. Kaspersky characterized the campaign as technically advanced and attributed it to a likely state-sponsored APT group. Although Google has not disclosed further details about the attackers or the full scope of the threat, users of Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers like Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi are strongly advised to update to version 134.0.6998.178 or later to mitigate the risk.

CTIX analysts urge all Chrome users to turn on automatic browser updates and regularly check for emergency patches to prevent exploitation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.