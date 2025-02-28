Ransomware Threats To Schools

Schools, colleges, and trade institutions are increasingly becoming prime targets for ransomware attacks—a form of cybercrime where attackers encrypt critical data and demand payment for its release. With limited cybersecurity resources, vast networks of student and staff devices, and valuable personal data, educational institutions are particularly vulnerable to these threats.

Among the most active ransomware variants impacting schools today are Akira, Fog, Play, LockBit 3.0, and BlackSuit. These ransomware strains have been responsible for data breaches, operational disruptions, and costly recoveries. Understanding their tactics, impact, and prevention strategies can help educational institutions strengthen their cybersecurity posture and reduce the risk of attack.

Why Are Schools Targeted?

Ransomware groups view educational institutions as attractive targets for several reasons. Schools store large amounts of sensitive data, including student records, Social Security numbers, financial details, and research data. Cybercriminals exploit this information, either by encrypting it for ransom or selling it on the dark web.

Many schools also struggle with outdated cybersecurity defenses due to budget constraints, making them more susceptible to attacks. Additionally, schools rely heavily on digital learning platforms, student portals, and administrative systems, meaning even a short-term disruption can have major consequences—putting pressure on institutions to pay ransoms rather than endure prolonged outages.

Ransomware attacks in the education sector often result in:

School closures or disruptions due to locked systems and inaccessible online resources.

due to locked systems and inaccessible online resources. Data breaches exposing student and faculty information.

exposing student and faculty information. Financial losses from ransom payments, legal fees, and recovery efforts.

from ransom payments, legal fees, and recovery efforts. Reputational damage as trust in the institution's security erodes.

The increasing sophistication of ransomware groups means that prevention and early detection are crucial in defending against these threats.

Ransomware Variants Targeting Schools

Several major ransomware groups have been actively attacking schools and higher education institutions. While their methods vary, they all share a common goal: financial extortion.

Akira Ransomware

Akira is a relatively new ransomware variant that has quickly gained traction. Known for its double extortion tactics, Akira not only encrypts victim data but also steals sensitive files to pressure organizations into paying. If victims refuse to pay, attackers threaten to leak the stolen data online.

This ransomware spreads through phishing emails, compromised VPNs, and unpatched security vulnerabilities. Schools with weak password policies or outdated software are particularly at risk.

Fog Ransomware

Fog ransomware is a newer threat that has been emerging in cybercriminal circles. While less well-known than others, it follows a similar pattern of encrypting files and demanding ransom payments. Fog has been observed targeting Windows-based networks, often infiltrating systems through remote desktop protocol (RDP) attacks and software vulnerabilities.

Schools with open RDP connections or weak firewall protections could be vulnerable to Fog ransomware attacks.

Play Ransomware

Play ransomware has been used in targeted attacks against critical infrastructure, including educational institutions. It is known for its ability to disable security tools, evade detection, and encrypt files quickly.

One of the more concerning aspects of Play ransomware is its human-operated attack style. Instead of relying solely on automated scripts, attackers manually navigate the victim's network, disable security measures, and exfiltrate data before deploying the encryption payload. This makes early detection more difficult and recovery more complex.

LockBit 3.0 Ransomware

LockBit 3.0 is one of the more persistent and advanced ransomware families in operation. It is highly adaptable, frequently updated, and designed to spread rapidly within networks. Schools and universities have been frequent victims of LockBit 3.0 due to its aggressive encryption tactics and sophisticated evasion techniques.

LockBit 3.0 also operates on a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model, meaning cybercriminals can rent the software to launch attacks. This has led to a sharp increase in LockBit-related incidents across various sectors, including education.

BlackSuit Ransomware

BlackSuit ransomware shares many similarities with Royal ransomware, a previously known threat. It has been observed targeting a range of organizations, including schools, with its double-extortion strategy. Attackers behind BlackSuit not only encrypt files but also threaten to release stolen data if the victim refuses to pay.

BlackSuit primarily spreads through phishing emails and compromised remote access tools. Schools with unsecured remote access systems or a lack of email security measures are more likely to be targeted.

How Schools Can Protect Themselves from Ransomware

Given the growing number of ransomware attacks against educational institutions, schools should adopt a proactive cybersecurity approach. While no defense is foolproof, the following steps can reduce the risk of an attack and minimize the impact if one occurs.

Strengthening Email Security – Phishing remains a common entry point for cyber threats. Schools should prioritize email security measures and user awareness. Keep Systems and Software Updated – Attackers often exploit unpatched software vulnerabilities to gain access to networks. Schools should ensure that operating systems, learning platforms, and administrative tools are updated regularly. Secure Remote Access – Remote learning and administrative access should be protected with strong authentication and security controls. Implement Regular Backups – A well-structured backup strategy helps to ensure critical data remains accessible even in the event of an attack. Monitor for Suspicious Activity – Early detection of suspicious activity can prevent an incident from escalating. Develop a Ransomware Response Plan – Schools should be ready to act swiftly if an attack occurs to minimize disruption. Educate Staff and Students – Cybersecurity awareness is key to reducing human error, a major factor in many attacks.

Navigating ransomware threats requires a tailored approach. Schools should work with cybersecurity professionals to assess their risks and develop effective defenses.

What to Consider If Your School Faces a Ransomware Attack

A ransomware attack can be highly disruptive, but taking swift action may help contain the damage and support recovery efforts. Schools facing such an incident may want to:

Assess the situation and consider isolating affected systems to help prevent further spread.

Consult with cybersecurity professionals experienced in ransomware response.

Explore reporting the attack to authorities, such as the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Carefully evaluate the risks of paying the ransom, as it does not guarantee data recovery and could incentivize future attacks.

While recovery can be challenging, having a strong cybersecurity strategy in place can help schools reduce disruption and restore operations more effectively.

Conclusion

Ransomware attacks on schools are becoming more frequent and sophisticated. Threats like Akira, Fog, Play, LockBit 3.0, and BlackSuit pose serious risks to educational institutions, often leading to data breaches, financial losses, and operational shutdowns.

By investing in cybersecurity, training staff and students, and developing a response strategy, schools can significantly lower their chances of becoming ransomware victims. Protecting student data and ensuring uninterrupted education should be a priority for every institution in the digital age.

Taking action now can help prevent costly and disruptive cyberattacks, keeping schools, colleges, and trade institutions safe from evolving ransomware threats.

