Cybersecurity Newsletter August 2024

As The World Turns

Caution! Cybercriminals at Play. On July 4, 2024, experts warned of a malicious QR code on Google Play that delivers banking malware that steals banking information.

And This Is Why You Need to Register. On July 15, 2024, Krebs posted about cybercriminals commandeering unregistered Squarespace accounts migrated from Google Domains last year.

Revolver Rabbit Is the Master of Its Domain. On July 18, 2024, researches announced that the cyber gang Revolver Rabbit has registered over 500,000 domains to facilitate information stealing campaigns.

Rise in BEC Engineering. A July 24, 2024, SonicWall report declared that in the first half of 2024, 70% of BEC attacks employed diverse social engineering methods.

Criminals Can No Longer Bypass Google Workspace Account Creation. On July 26, 2024, Krebs revealed that Google identified and remedied a vulnerability in its email verification step for Google Workspace account creation.

New Kids on the Block

CRYSTALRAY's MO Becoming More Clear. On July 11, 2024, researchers revealed that since February, CRYSTALRAY's operations have scaled ten times to 1,500 victims, and its attacks include mass scanning, exploiting multiple vulnerabilities, and placing backdoors using multiple OSS security tools.

HardBit 4.0 Makes Analysis Hard. On July 15, 2024, researchers discovered a new ransomware strain, HardBit 4.0, which prevents malware analysis efforts. It is delivered through the infector virus Neshta.

New Varian at Play? On July 19, 2024, experts announced that the Play ransomware group has developed a new Linux variant that targets VMWare ESXi environments.

Consider This

CISOs Still Caught in the Solar Wind. Notwithstanding the district court's dismissal of the majority of the SEC's suit against SolarWinds, CISOs could still face liability for what they say about the their company's cybersecurity posture.

KnowBe4 Knew Before It Was Too Late. KnowBe4 revealed that a North Korean IT worker tried to work for KnowBe4.

