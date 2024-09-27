Hackers Attack Water Treatment Plant In Arkansas City Prompting Federal Investigation

On September 22, 2024, Arkansas City was hit by a cyberattack at its water treatment facility. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, together with city officials and local authorities, are investigating the incident, and ensuring the safety of the water supply and the integrity of the facility's operations.

The City Manager, Randy Frazer, announced on Monday, September 23, 2024, that the cyberattack took out the water treatment facility's control systems and involved a ransom request. With the control systems down, Mr. Frazer said the attackers could not manipulate the system and no sensitive city or customer information was compromised. Mr. Frazer also stated that "[t]here has been no disruption to service. Out of caution, the Water Treatment Facility has switched to manual operations while the situation is being resolved." The city reported that precautionary security measures have been implemented to safeguard the water supply and no changes to water service are expected.

The water plant was hit two days after the Water Information Sharing and Analysis Center (WaterISAC), a nonprofit organization that helps protect water utilities from physical and cyber threats, issued a TLP:AMBER threat advisory warning of Russian-linked threat actors targeting the water sector. One day prior, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued guidance to assist owners and operators of water and wastewater systems with evaluating their cybersecurity practices and identifying measures to reduce their exposure to cyberattacks.

