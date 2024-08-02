Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations FLASH Wrap-Up [Report]: July 2024

Discover the Latest Global Cyber Trends, Threats, and Popular Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Techniques to Prepare Your Business Now

Each month, the Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations and Expert Services (CTIX) team prepares this report to educate executives, cyber professionals, and end users on the latest ransomware and malware threats, threat actor activities, and vulnerabilities impacting organizations across the globe that your company could encounter.

The July 2024 FLASH Wrap-Up Report includes a roundup of critical threats, vulnerabilities, and techniques your team should know in order to start preparing your business today.

Highlights from the July FLASH Wrap-Up Report include:

New Eldorado Ransomware-as-a-Service Emerges

Threat Actors Pose as CrowdStrike to Distribute Malware

Global Operation Shuts Down Nearly 600 Cyber Criminal Servers Linked to Cobalt Strike

Threat Actors Weaponizing Proof-of-Concept Exploits at Increasingly Fast Speeds

'PKFail' Secure Boot Bypass Vulnerability Impacts Millions of Devices

