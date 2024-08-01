ARTICLE
1 August 2024

Prioritizing Cybersecurity – State Funding For Local Government Cybersecurity

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore
Cybersecurity continues to be a vital issue for many municipal bond issuers. Making sure local governments have the resources required to invest in security software and services and to boost preparedness and resilience...
United States Technology
Photo of Jessica S. Lothman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Cybersecurity continues to be a vital issue for many municipal bond issuers. Making sure local governments have the resources required to invest in security software and services and to boost preparedness and resilience is crucial to preventing security breaches and interruption to local government services in an ever changing cybersecurity threat landscape. Ohio recently announced their grant program to support local government cybersecurity efforts with grants funded through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Wisconsin also has a grant program available to local governments and is open for applications, with the first cycle of funding deadline of August 15, 2024. More information is available at this link.

Technology is infused into almost all government services because it improves the way we serve our customers and saves money, but that also means we need to protect those services from bad actors.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jessica S. Lothman
Jessica S. Lothman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More