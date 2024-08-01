Prioritizing Cybersecurity – State Funding For Local Government Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity continues to be a vital issue for many municipal bond issuers. Making sure local governments have the resources required to invest in security software and services and to boost preparedness and resilience is crucial to preventing security breaches and interruption to local government services in an ever changing cybersecurity threat landscape. Ohio recently announced their grant program to support local government cybersecurity efforts with grants funded through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Wisconsin also has a grant program available to local governments and is open for applications, with the first cycle of funding deadline of August 15, 2024. More information is available at this link.

Technology is infused into almost all government services because it improves the way we serve our customers and saves money, but that also means we need to protect those services from bad actors. View referenced article

