Navigating Distress: Commercial Real Estate Workouts In The CMBS And CLO Markets (Podcast)

The U.S. distressed commercial real estate market faces mounting pressure from high interest rates, overleveraging, and an approaching wave of loan maturities. Real estate experts explore why conditions in multifamily, office, and hotel assets may be worse than widely reported, and outline practical strategies for borrowers to protect their interests in an increasingly challenging refinancing environment.

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In this episode of Mayer Brown's Financial Services Focus, real estate partner Michael Weiss and Michael Cohen of Brighton Capital Advisors discuss the current state of the U.S. distressed commercial real estate market, with particular emphasis on CMBS and CLO loan workouts. The conversation explores why multifamily, office, and hotel assets face mounting pressure from high interest rates, overleveraging, and an approaching wave of loan maturities—and why conditions may be worse than widely reported. Cohen draws on over 30 years of Commercial Real Estate securitized lending experience to outline practical strategies for borrowers, stressing the importance of early engagement, assembling the right advisory team, and understanding loan document nuances before distress escalates. The episode concludes with actionable guidance for sponsors seeking to protect their interests and position themselves for successful outcomes in an increasingly challenging refinancing environment.

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