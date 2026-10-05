You Received A Wells Notice From The SEC — Here’s What Happens Next (Video)

If the SEC just sent you a Wells notice, you’re likely feeling one of two emotions: severe panic, or a strange sense of relief that the wait after a long, nerve-wracking investigation is finally over (or perhaps a little of both).

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

If the SEC just sent you a Wells notice, you’re likely feeling one of two emotions: severe panic, or a strange sense of relief that the wait after a long, nerve-wracking investigation is finally over (or perhaps a little of both).

A Wells notice is one of the most consequential letters a person or company can receive from the SEC — but it is not the end of the story; rather, it’s just the beginning of a new, critical process that may ultimately result in a successful outcome. It’s a specific procedural step, with a definitive time window to respond, and the decisions you make in that window can shape everything that follows, including whether the SEC can be persuaded to drop its charging recommendation, whether you face civil charges, negotiate a favorable settlement or are embroiled in litigation.

Here’s a clear breakdown of what a Wells notice is, why the SEC issues it, and what you should — and shouldn’t — do once you receive it.

What Is a Wells Notice?

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A Wells Notice is a communication from the SEC to the targeted defendant and his counsel that is issued after the SEC completes its investigation and concludes that it has sufficient evidence to prove violations of the federal securities laws.

The SEC notifies the individual and advises that it intends to recommend charges to its client, the SEC Commission.

At that point, the individual and his counsel have approximately four weeks to respond.

It’s important to understand that a Wells notification is not the end. It’s not an indication that it is certain charges will be filed.

In fact, I have on many occasions successfully persuaded the SEC not to pursue its recommendation of charges, and it has dropped the investigation against my client.

The Wells process is a critical process because it allows counsel to gain a much better understanding of the strengths and, more importantly, the weaknesses in the government’s case.

That will then allow counsel to advise the client whether a settlement makes sense given the facts or whether the case should be litigated, perhaps because the SEC does not have, despite its claims, the strength of the case that it would like us to believe.

A Wells notice is a formal letter from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement telling you that its staff intends to recommend that the Commission bring an enforcement action against you. It typically comes at the end of the SEC’s investigative process, after staff has reviewed documents, taken testimony, and formed a preliminary view of the evidence and concluded that violations of the federal securities laws have occurred.

Importantly, a Wells notice is not itself a charge . No formal accusation has been filed, and no court or administrative law judge has ruled on anything. Rather, it’s the SEC’s way of essentially saying: “This is where we’re strongly leaning, and before we make a final decision, you get a chance to talk us out of it or engage in settlement discussions to resolve it.”

That chance is called a Wells submission, which can be in writing or made in an oral presentation through counsel, or a combination of both.

Why Does the SEC Send Wells Notices at All?

The Wells process dates back to a 1972 SEC advisory committee (named after its chair, John Wells) that recommended giving potential defendants a formal opportunity to be heard before enforcement staff finalizes its recommendation to the Commission and a lawsuit is publicly filed. It’s meant to build fairness and internal accountability into the process — but in practice, it also gives defense counsel a genuine opening to better the outcome.

Wells submissions can result in:

The SEC declining to bring any action at all (dropping its recommendation)

Charges being narrowed (fewer and/or less severe counts and penalties)

A negotiated settlement instead of litigated charges

Terms that avoid an admission of wrongdoing (i.e., neither admit nor deny)

None of that happens automatically. Instead, it happens as a result of a carefully considered strategic approach by your SEC defense attorney.

What a Wells Notice Means for Insider Trading Cases Specifically

In insider trading matters, a Wells notice usually follows a fairly predictable investigative process: the SEC’s Market Abuse Unit flags unusual trading activity ahead of a corporate announcement, staff issues subpoenas for trading records and digital communications, witnesses are called in for sworn, live testimony and — if the staff believes it has winnable case — a Wells notice goes out to each person it may recommend charging.

At this stage, the SEC has usually already developed a trading pattern analysis and identified a theory of how you allegedly learned of the material nonpublic information (MNPI) and a theory of duty, meaning how you supposedly breached a duty of trust or confidence by trading on it, or by tipping someone who did. Your Wells submission therefore is typically the first, meaningful opportunity to challenge the SEC’s prosecution theory, based on the SEC’s own evidentiary record (or lack thereof), before it becomes a formal complaint filed in federal court.

What Happens After You Receive a Wells Notice

The clock starts running. The SEC gives you a somewhat limited window — now four weeks after a recent change to the SEC’s Enforcement Manual — to decide whether to submit a written response. Extensions are often available, but they need to be reasonable in time and requested. They are not a given. You decide whether to make a Wells submission. It is important to understand that you are not required to respond. However, most of the time silence in this situation is a mistake and potentially a missed opportunity. A well-drafted crafted Wells response is your opportunity to challenge the SEC’s fundamental legal theories and assumptions, and argue that an enforcement action isn’t warranted, or in the alternative should be more limited in scope (for example, if there are three suspicious trades at issue, arguing that only one of them should be the subject of an enforcement action). If though you are intent on litigating the case, a Wells submission may not make strategic sense as it can be used against you in litigation and will be drafted before all of the facts are developed through discovery in litigation. The submission is reviewed internally, then goes to the Commission. Enforcement staff considers your submission and can either drop its recommendation or revise it. Ultimately, if the SEC opts to move forward with its charging recommendation, the SEC’s Commissioners vote on whether to authorize the enforcement action or, if a settlement is reached, to approve it.

Common Mistakes People Make After Receiving a Wells Notice

Responding without counsel, or with counsel who doesn’t regularly practice in front of the SEC. A Wells submission is simultaneously a legal brief, a negotiation document, and a strategic exercise in knowing what to say, but perhaps more importantly what not to say .

A Wells submission is simultaneously a legal brief, a negotiation document, and a strategic exercise in knowing what to say, but perhaps more importantly what . Treating it as a formality. Some assume charges are inevitable at this point and don’t bother making a real effort to fight. That assumption is often wrong, and it’s a costly one. To the contrary, the Wells Notice is yet another opportunity to successfully defend.

Some assume charges are inevitable at this point and don’t bother making a real effort to fight. That assumption is often wrong, and it’s a costly one. To the contrary, the Wells Notice is yet another opportunity to successfully defend. Waiting too long to engage an experienced sec enforcement defense lawyer. Ideally, defense counsel will be involved well before the Wells notice ever arrives (for example, during the document production and testimony stages), so the eventual Wells submission builds on a record that’s already been shaped and molded by competent counsel with this moment in mind.

Ideally, defense counsel will be involved well before the Wells notice ever arrives (for example, during the document production and testimony stages), so the eventual Wells submission builds on a record that’s already been shaped and molded by competent counsel with this moment in mind. Not considering the parallel criminal exposure. SEC investigations can run on a parallel criminal track, oftentimes without it ever being known. What you say, how you say it, and importantly what is not said, may have consequences far beyond the SEC’s civil authority and may result in a criminal prosecution and potentially jail time.

Should You Talk to SEC Staff Directly?

No, not without counsel. And not without a clearly defined strategy. Anything said to SEC investigators, including in informal “innocent” conversations, can and will likely be used against you. The SEC’s investigative staff are not there to assist you; in fact, their job is to build a record, which may form the basis of a prosecution of you at the end of the day. All communications with the SEC, particularly including responding to a Wells notification, should go through competent SEC defense counsel.

The Bottom Line

While a Wells notice is a serious development, it is also a genuine opportunity. It is often the last, best chance to positively influence the SEC investigation’s outcome before charges are formally authorized, filed in federal court, publicized and thus much harder to dismiss. The strength of your Wells submission can often make the difference between a declined case, a favorable settlement, or years of costly and risky litigation.

If you’ve received a Wells notice or a SEC subpoena, the earlier seasoned securities defense counsel gets hired, the better the opportunity for a successful result.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.