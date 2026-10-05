How The SEC Determines “Profit” In Insider Trading Cases When No Gain Is Realized: An Analysis Of The MacDonald Case

In the high-stakes arena of insider trading enforcement, a common misconception exists among defendants: “If I didn’t sell the shares or exercise the option contracts, I didn’t actually make a profit—meaning there is no realized gain and thus nothing for the government to take back.”

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

In the high-stakes arena of insider trading enforcement, a common misconception exists among defendants: “If I didn’t sell the shares or exercise the option contracts, I didn’t actually make a profit—meaning there is no realized gain and thus nothing for the government to take back.”

However, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) flatly rejects this position. Armed with a foundational federal court precedent known as the “MacDonald Framework”—originating from the landmark case SEC v. MacDonald (1st Cir. 1983)—regulators have established a powerful rule: unjust enrichment occurs at the moment an individual illegally secures an asset or economic benefit. This is completely independent of whether they ever sell the asset and realize a cash profit.

By applying this framework to illicit insider trading schemes, the SEC ensures that phantom gains (or paper profits) serve as the valid basis for the legal remedy of disgorgement, denying securities law violators the ability to retain their ill-gotten gains.

SEC v. MacDonald and the Insider Trading Paper Profit Rule

To understand how the SEC targets paper profits, one must look to the legal case that established the precedent. In SEC v. MacDonald, James MacDonald Jr. served as the chairman of a real estate trust. While allegedly in possession of material, non-public information (MNPI) regarding a lucrative corporate lease, he stealthily acquired 9,600 shares of his own company’s stock.

When the company released the news to the public, the stock price surged. Rather than flipping his shares immediately, MacDonald held onto the stock for over a year before ultimately selling.

The Defendant’s Argument: MacDonald argued that his disgorgement—the forced return of ill-gotten gains—should be calculated based on what he actually pocketed when he eventually sold the shares down the road.

The Court’s Ruling: The First Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed. The court ruled that the proper legal measure of an insider trading profit is the difference between the purchase price and the market price once the material inside information is fully disseminated to the public and absorbed by the market.

From the SEC’s litigation perspective, whether the stock tanks or skyrockets later does not alter the fact that the insider gained a fraudulent economic advantage at the public’s expense the moment the news broke and the market digested it.

Defense Insight: In my decades of experience as an insider trading defense attorney, when negotiating disgorgement with the SEC in such cases, I have found that the Commission will typically use the closing price on the day of the public announcement to measure profit. This assumes it is an actively traded, liquid stock (such as an NYSE-listed asset) and the announcement was made pre-market, thus arguably allowing adequate time for market participants to fully assess and digest the news.

How the SEC Calculates the “Market Digestion Window” for Options

The SEC actively utilizes the MacDonald construct to calculate paper profits on options in insider trading cases. For example, if an insider holds out-of-the-money options that result in a paper profit of $500,000 during the market digestion window, the SEC will argue that $500,000 is the legally proper disgorgement measure. This holds true even if the options subsequently expire worthless.

While measuring stock gains under MacDonald is as simple as subtracting the purchase price from the post-announcement stock price, options (calls and puts) introduce severe technical complexities:

Delta-Sensitivity & Leverage: Options do not move in a perfect 1:1 ratio with the underlying stock.

Options do not move in a perfect 1:1 ratio with the underlying stock. Time Decay (Theta): Options lose value purely through the passage of time, complicating historical valuation.

Options lose value purely through the passage of time, complicating historical valuation. Liquidity Constraints: Options are frequently traded in far less liquid markets than the underlying equity.

Because of these variables, the SEC cannot simply look at a final stock price. Instead, it must engage in a nuanced, subjective analysis based upon option market activity pegged to the specific contract purchased or sold. This complexity provides experienced defense counsel with potentially potent arguments to advocate for a more favorable, alternative date as the appropriate measurement point for the market digestion window.

Modern Evolution: Corporate Deception and Executive Equity

The SEC has aggressively extended this core theory to executive misconduct cases where equity remains entirely unvested or unrealized. A prime example is the landmark SEC enforcement action against former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook.

Case Study: SEC v. Stephen Easterbrook

Case Element: The Misconduct

Details & Enforcement Impact: Easterbrook was terminated following an inappropriate relationship with an employee. However, he concealed additional policy violations, leading the board to mistakenly structure his exit as a separation “without cause.”

Case Element: The Unrealized Gain

Details & Enforcement Impact: This maneuver allowed Easterbrook to walk away with a separation agreement that preserved unvested stock options and equity units valued between $44 million and $52.5 million.

Case Element: The SEC’s Position

Details & Enforcement Impact: Even though much of this equity was unvested or unhedged—making it a paper profit at the time of the fraud—the SEC pursued it as an illicitly retained benefit. The SEC ordered a $52.5 million disgorgement penalty (satisfied via separate corporate clawback litigation).

Just as in a classic insider trading case, the executive’s unjust enrichment was defined by the illicit preservation of the asset itself, not upon a realized cash basis.

Why the “Realized Profit Only” Defense Fails

By anchoring its enforcement strategies to the MacDonald dictates, the SEC systematically dismantles the “paper wealth” defense using a core legal pillar: The Burden-Shifting “But-For” Test.

When prosecuting these violations, the SEC does not need to calculate a mathematically flawless profit metric down to the exact penny.

The SEC’s Burden: The Commission must only show a “reasonable approximation” of the illegal profit based on the market digestion window or the value of the preserved executive agreement. The Defendant’s Burden: Once the SEC presents this reasonable approximation, the burden shifts entirely to the defendant to prove the calculation is erroneous.

Defending oneself by stating “I haven’t exercised the options yet” or “the underlying asset value has since dropped” is legally irrelevant and fails to meet the required burden as a matter of law.

Key Takeaway from David R. Chase, SEC Defense Attorney

The holding of SEC v. MacDonald continues to govern disgorgement calculations when trading profits or stock compensation remain unrealized. The SEC will simply not wait for a trader or corporate executive to actually realize profits before filing an enforcement action. If you are facing an inquiry, securing counsel who understands how to aggressively challenge the SEC’s “market digestion window” calculations is critical to minimizing financial exposure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.