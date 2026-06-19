17 CFR Part 201 Explained: SEC Rules Of Practice, Administrative Proceedings, Hearings, Appeals, Sanctions, And Fair Funds

Understanding the SEC's Rules of Practice is essential for anyone facing administrative proceedings, disciplinary matters, or regulatory disputes. These procedural rules govern everything from filing deadlines and hearing procedures to appeals, temporary orders, and Fair Fund distributions—shaping strategy and outcomes in ways that can be just as important as the substantive law itself.

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Executive Summary

17 CFR Part 201 contains the SEC’s Rules of Practice. These rules govern how certain SEC administrative proceedings work, including how proceedings begin, how parties appear before the Commission, how documents are filed and served, how motions are handled, how hearings proceed, how evidence is presented, how appeals are taken, how temporary orders and suspensions work, and how disgorgement, penalties, Fair Funds, and distribution plans are administered.

For clients, 17 CFR Part 201 matters because it supplies the procedural framework for many SEC adjudicatory matters. It is the rulebook for how a case moves inside the SEC’s administrative process. If Part 200 explains the SEC’s structure, Part 201 explains many of the procedural rules that govern formal disputes before the Commission.

Part 201 is especially important for lawyers, issuers, regulated entities, broker-dealers, investment advisers, accountants, auditors, attorneys, public companies, private funds, fintech companies, digital asset businesses, and individuals involved in SEC administrative proceedings, disciplinary matters, appeals from self-regulatory organization decisions, temporary cease-and-desist orders, registration suspensions, penalty proceedings, or Fair Fund distributions. The eCFR table of contents for Part 201 identifies the rule as covering the SEC’s “Rules of Practice,” with sections spanning Equal Access to Justice Act proceedings, general rules of practice, initiation of proceedings, hearings, appeals to the Commission, temporary orders and suspensions, disgorgement and penalty payments, civil monetary penalty adjustments, and Fair Fund and disgorgement plans.

1. What Is 17 CFR Part 201?

17 CFR Part 201 is the SEC’s procedural rulebook for administrative proceedings. It is titled “Rules of Practice.” The rules are codified at 17 CFR §§ 201.31 through 201.1106 and are organized into several major subparts, including:

Equal Access to Justice Act rules;

general rules of practice;

rules for initiating proceedings;

prehearing procedures;

hearing rules;

appeals to the Commission and Commission review;

temporary orders and suspensions;

disgorgement and penalty payment rules;

civil monetary penalty adjustments; and

Fair Fund and disgorgement plan rules.

In plain English, Part 201 tells parties how SEC administrative proceedings work.

It addresses questions like:

Who may appear before the SEC?

How are proceedings initiated?

What must an answer include?

How are documents filed and served?

What happens if a party defaults?

What sanctions may be imposed for misconduct in the proceeding?

How are subpoenas issued?

How are hearings conducted?

What evidence can be admitted?

How does a party appeal an initial decision?

How does the Commission review SRO determinations?

How do temporary cease-and-desist orders work?

How are disgorgement and penalties paid?

How are Fair Funds created and distributed?

Part 201 is procedural, but procedure matters. In SEC matters, process can shape strategy.

2. Why 17 CFR Part 201 Matters

Part 201 matters because SEC matters often involve more than the substantive law. A client may know the SEC is alleging a violation of the Securities Act, Exchange Act, Investment Advisers Act, Investment Company Act, or related rules. But once the matter enters the SEC’s administrative process, the client also needs to understand the procedural rules.

That procedural layer can affect:

deadlines;

filing requirements;

service requirements;

motion practice;

evidence;

subpoenas;

witness statements;

prehearing submissions;

settlement timing;

default risk;

sanctions;

appeals;

temporary relief;

payment obligations;

penalty adjustments; and

distribution of funds to harmed investors.

The rules may sound technical. They are. But technical rules can have practical consequences. A missed deadline can matter. A deficient answer can matter. A failure to appear can result in default. A poorly handled filing can create procedural problems. A failure to understand how hearing rules work can affect the record. A failure to preserve appellate issues can matter later. For regulated entities and individuals, Part 201 is one of the places where SEC enforcement becomes real.

3. Where Part 201 Fits in the SEC Framework

In this series, Part 201 follows naturally after Part 200.

Part 200 explains the SEC’s organization, authority, divisions, delegations, and internal structure.

Part 201 explains the SEC’s rules of practice in administrative proceedings.

Together, they help answer two different questions:

What is the SEC, how is it organized, and who within the agency does what?

How do SEC administrative proceedings, hearings, appeals, sanctions, and Fair Fund processes work?

That distinction matters in practice. When a client receives an SEC subpoena, examination request, deficiency letter, Wells notice, order instituting proceedings, temporary cease-and-desist order, or other formal communication, understanding both the agency structure and the procedural rules helps counsel assess the posture of the matter.

4. Structure of 17 CFR Part 201

Part 201 is organized into several important sections. The table of contents identifies these major areas:

Subpart B: Equal Access to Justice Act Rules

Subpart B addresses applications for fees and expenses under the Equal Access to Justice Act. It includes rules on eligibility, standards for awards, allowable fees and expenses, applications, net worth exhibits, documentation, filing, answers, replies, settlements, decisions, Commission review, judicial review, and payment of awards. This part is narrower than the rest of Part 201, but it can matter in proceedings where a party seeks fees and expenses under the applicable statutory framework.

Subpart D: Rules of Practice

Subpart D is the heart of Part 201. It covers the SEC’s core Rules of Practice, including:

general procedural rules;

appearance and practice before the Commission;

ex parte communications;

separation of functions;

filing and service;

motions;

default;

sanctions;

initiation of proceedings;

answers;

prehearing conferences;

subpoenas;

depositions;

settlement;

hearings;

evidence;

appeals; and

Commission review.

For most SEC administrative-practice purposes, this is the part practitioners need to understand.

Subpart E: Adjustment of Civil Monetary Penalties

Subpart E addresses adjustment of civil monetary penalties. The eCFR table of contents identifies § 201.1001 as the rule governing adjustment of civil monetary penalties. This matters because SEC civil penalties are subject to periodic inflation-related adjustments.

Subpart F: Fair Fund and Disgorgement Plans

Subpart F governs Fair Fund and disgorgement plans. It includes rules addressing creation of Fair Funds, submission of distribution plans, payment provisions, notice and comment, plan approval, administration, and rights to challenge. This matters when SEC enforcement recoveries are distributed to harmed investors.

5. Key Rules in 17 CFR Part 201

17 CFR § 201.100: Scope of the Rules of Practice

Section 201.100 sets the scope of the SEC’s Rules of Practice. This is the starting point for understanding when Part 201 applies. For clients, the important point is simple: if a matter is proceeding through the SEC’s administrative process, Part 201 may control important procedural issues.

17 CFR § 201.102: Appearance and Practice Before the Commission

Section 201.102 governs appearance and practice before the Commission. This rule matters for lawyers and other professionals who appear before the SEC. In practice, this is part of the procedural architecture that governs who may appear before the Commission and under what standards. It also connects to broader attorney-conduct and professional-responsibility issues, including SEC rules governing lawyers appearing and practicing before the Commission.

17 CFR § 201.120: Ex Parte Communications

Section 201.120 addresses ex parte communications. Ex parte rules matter because fairness in administrative proceedings depends on limiting improper communications with decision-makers outside the proper procedural channels. For clients, the lesson is practical: SEC administrative proceedings are formal proceedings. Communications need to be handled carefully.

17 CFR § 201.121: Separation of Functions

Section 201.121 addresses separation of functions. This is an important administrative-law concept. The SEC, like other agencies, may have staff involved in investigation, prosecution, adjudication, and decision-making functions. Separation-of-functions rules are designed to preserve fairness and procedural integrity. In practice, this matters because SEC matters often involve different offices and staff functions. Understanding who is playing what role can affect strategy.

17 CFR §§ 201.150-201.153: Service, Filing, Form, and Signature

These rules govern service of papers by parties, filing procedures, filing form, signature requirements, and the effect of signing filings. These may sound administrative, but they are important. Procedural compliance matters in contested SEC proceedings. Improper service, late filing, deficient formatting, or signature problems can create avoidable issues.

17 CFR § 201.154: Motions

Section 201.154 governs motions. Motion practice is one of the ways parties raise procedural, evidentiary, and substantive issues in SEC administrative proceedings. Depending on the proceeding, motions may address extensions, discovery disputes, subpoenas, evidence, dispositive issues, confidentiality, stays, and other matters.

17 CFR § 201.155: Default

Section 201.155 addresses default and motions to set aside default. This is one of the most practical rules in Part 201. If a respondent fails to answer, fails to appear, or otherwise fails to defend, default can become a serious risk. For clients, this underscores the importance of taking SEC administrative papers seriously. An order instituting proceedings is not something to ignore.

17 CFR § 201.180: Sanctions

Section 201.180 addresses sanctions. The SEC’s Rules of Practice include authority to address misconduct within proceedings. This can include failures to comply with orders, abusive litigation conduct, or other procedural misconduct. For lawyers and parties, the point is straightforward: SEC administrative proceedings are formal litigation-like proceedings, and conduct within those proceedings can have consequences.

6. Initiation of Proceedings and Prehearing Rules

Part 201 includes rules on how SEC proceedings begin and how the prehearing phase works.

Important provisions include:

§ 201.200: Initiation of proceedings;

§ 201.201: Consolidation and severance;

§ 201.210: Parties, limited participants, and amici curiae;

§ 201.220: Answer to allegations;

§ 201.221: Prehearing conference;

§ 201.222: Prehearing submissions and disclosures;

§ 201.230: Availability of documents for inspection and copying in enforcement and disciplinary proceedings;

§ 201.231: Production of witness statements;

§ 201.232: Subpoenas;

§ 201.233: Depositions upon oral examination;

§ 201.240: Settlement; and

§ 201.250: Dispositive motions.

This part of the rulebook matters because the early procedural posture can shape the whole proceeding.

Orders Instituting Proceedings

Many SEC administrative proceedings begin with an order instituting proceedings, often called an OIP. The OIP frames the allegations, identifies the statutory or rule provisions at issue, and starts the formal administrative process. For clients, receiving an OIP means the matter has entered a formal stage. The response needs to be disciplined, timely, and strategic.

Answer to Allegations

The answer matters. It is the respondent’s formal response to the allegations. A careful answer can preserve defenses, frame disputed issues, and avoid unnecessary admissions. A poor answer can create problems.

Subpoenas and Witness Statements

Part 201 also governs subpoenas and production of witness statements in certain proceedings. This matters because SEC proceedings often turn on documents, testimony, prior statements, investigative transcripts, and the administrative record.

Settlement

Section 201.240 addresses settlement. Settlement in SEC matters often involves more than money. It may involve cease-and-desist orders, undertakings, bars, suspensions, industry limitations, admissions or no-admit/no-deny language, disgorgement, penalties, compliance reforms, and collateral consequences.

7. Hearing Rules

Part 201 includes hearing rules at §§ 201.300 through 201.360.

The table of contents identifies rules on:

hearings;

public hearings;

the record of hearings;

default for failure to appear;

admissibility of evidence;

objections and offers of proof;

confidential information and protective orders;

official notice;

stipulations;

testimony under oath or affirmation;

presentation, rebuttal, and cross-examination;

proposed findings and briefs;

record retention;

transmittal of documents; and

initial decisions of hearing officers.

For clients, this matters because an SEC administrative hearing is not informal. It is an adjudicatory process with rules governing evidence, witnesses, records, and decisions.

Evidence

The evidence rules in Part 201 are important because SEC administrative proceedings do not always operate exactly like federal court litigation. Counsel needs to understand what evidence may be admitted, how objections are preserved, how confidential information is handled, and how testimony is presented.

Public Hearings

Hearings are generally public unless otherwise ordered. That can create reputational considerations for respondents. A company or individual facing an SEC administrative hearing needs to think not only about legal exposure, but also about public messaging, collateral consequences, and market perception.

Initial Decision

After a hearing, a hearing officer may issue an initial decision. That decision can then be subject to Commission review or appeal under the applicable rules. The initial decision can be a major event in the proceeding, but it is not necessarily the final word.

8. Appeals to the Commission and Commission Review

Part 201 includes detailed rules on appeals and Commission review.

The rules cover:

interlocutory review;

stays;

appeals of initial decisions;

Commission consideration of initial decisions;

appeals of SRO determinations;

appeals of PCAOB determinations;

appeals of security-based swap execution facility determinations;

briefs filed with the Commission;

oral argument;

additional evidence;

the record before the Commission;

reconsideration; and

judicial review petition procedures.

This is important for regulated entities and individuals because SEC matters may not end with the first decision-maker.

SRO Appeals

Part 201 also includes rules for appeals from determinations by self-regulatory organizations. This matters for broker-dealers, registered representatives, associated persons, and others affected by FINRA or other SRO decisions. A FINRA disciplinary decision, membership decision, or other SRO determination may become subject to SEC review under the appropriate procedural rules.

Delegated Authority Appeals

Part 201 also addresses appeals of actions made pursuant to delegated authority. This is important because SEC staff and divisions often act under delegated authority. Understanding when and how to seek Commission review can matter in certain regulatory disputes.

9. Temporary Orders and Suspensions

Part 201 includes rules for temporary cease-and-desist orders, suspension of registration of broker-dealers and other Exchange Act-registered entities, and summary suspensions under Exchange Act Section 12(k)(1)(A).

These provisions include:

expedited consideration;

temporary cease-and-desist order application process;

notice and procedures for hearings;

issuance with or without prior notice;

judicial review and duration;

suspension of registration of brokers, dealers, or other Exchange Act-registered entities;

duration of suspensions; and

summary suspensions.

For clients, temporary relief can be extremely serious. A temporary cease-and-desist order or registration suspension can affect operations, reputation, customer relationships, financing, and business continuity. These are not ordinary procedural matters. They can be business-threatening events.

10. Disgorgement, Penalties, and Fair Funds

Part 201 also governs certain aspects of disgorgement, penalty payments, civil monetary penalty adjustments, and Fair Fund distributions.

The rules include:

interest on disgorged sums;

prompt payment of disgorgement, interest, and penalties;

inability to pay;

adjustment of civil monetary penalties; and

creation and administration of Fair Fund and disgorgement plans.

These rules matter after liability or settlement because payment obligations can become a central part of the resolution.

Disgorgement and Penalties

Disgorgement, interest, and civil penalties can create substantial financial consequences. Clients often focus on whether they can settle or resolve a matter. But the payment mechanics, timing, tax issues, collateral consequences, ability-to-pay submissions, and distribution mechanics also matter.

Fair Funds

Fair Funds allow the SEC to distribute certain monetary recoveries to harmed investors. The Fair Fund rules address how plans are created, noticed, approved, administered, and challenged. For companies and individuals, Fair Fund issues can affect settlement structure, investor restitution, public perception, and finality.

11. How I See Part 201 Come Up in Practice

I see Part 201 issues most often when a matter has moved from informal regulatory interaction into a formal procedural posture. A client may start with an examination, inquiry, or investigation. Over time, that matter may become an administrative proceeding, a settlement negotiation, a contested hearing, an appeal, or a sanctions-related issue.

At that point, the rules of practice matter. They affect deadlines. They affect how allegations must be answered. They affect whether documents are available. They affect subpoena practice. They affect whether witness statements must be produced. They affect settlement timing. They affect hearing strategy. They affect appeals.

Part 201 also matters for broker-dealers and associated persons dealing with SRO decisions. A FINRA matter does not always end at FINRA. Certain determinations may be reviewed by the Commission, and the SEC’s procedural rules become important.

The broader lesson is that SEC defense is not only about the substantive law. It is also about process. Knowing how the process works helps clients make better decisions.

12. Common Mistakes

Mistake 1: Treating an SEC Administrative Proceeding Like an Informal Inquiry

Once a formal administrative proceeding begins, the matter is in a different posture. Deadlines, filings, answers, motions, hearings, and appeal rights matter.

Mistake 2: Missing the Importance of the Answer

An answer is not a formality. It is a procedural and strategic document. It can admit, deny, preserve, narrow, or frame issues.

Mistake 3: Ignoring Default Risk

Failure to respond or appear can have serious consequences. Default rules exist for a reason.

Mistake 4: Underestimating Temporary Relief

Temporary cease-and-desist orders, registration suspensions, and summary suspensions can create immediate business consequences.

Mistake 5: Forgetting About Collateral Consequences

An SEC administrative order can have consequences beyond the immediate proceeding, including industry bars, associational limits, disclosure obligations, investor relations issues, employment consequences, licensing concerns, and follow-on regulatory actions.

Mistake 6: Thinking Settlement Is Only About Money

SEC settlements can involve undertakings, bars, suspensions, cease-and-desist orders, admissions, penalties, disgorgement, Fair Funds, compliance reforms, and reputational consequences.

13. Frequently Asked Questions

What is 17 CFR Part 201?

17 CFR Part 201 contains the SEC’s Rules of Practice. It governs many procedural aspects of SEC administrative proceedings, including initiation of proceedings, filings, motions, hearings, evidence, appeals, temporary orders, penalties, disgorgement, and Fair Fund plans.

What are the SEC Rules of Practice?

The SEC Rules of Practice are procedural rules that govern how certain matters proceed before the Securities and Exchange Commission. They address appearances, filings, service, motions, hearings, evidence, Commission review, appeals, sanctions, and related procedures.

What is an SEC administrative proceeding?

An SEC administrative proceeding is a formal proceeding before the Commission or a hearing officer. It may involve alleged violations of securities laws, disciplinary matters, registration issues, industry bars, cease-and-desist orders, or other relief.

What is an order instituting proceedings?

An order instituting proceedings, or OIP, is the document that begins certain SEC administrative proceedings. It identifies the allegations, legal provisions, respondents, and procedural framework for the matter.

What happens if a respondent does not answer an SEC administrative proceeding?

Failure to answer or appear can result in default. Default can have serious consequences because allegations may be deemed admitted or relief may be ordered without the respondent fully defending the matter.

Are SEC administrative hearings public?

Part 201 includes rules addressing public hearings. Hearings are generally public unless otherwise ordered, which can create reputational and business considerations for respondents.

Can SEC administrative decisions be appealed?

Yes. Part 201 includes rules governing appeals of initial decisions to the Commission, Commission review, appeals from SRO determinations, PCAOB determinations, and related review procedures.

Can FINRA decisions be appealed to the SEC?

Certain FINRA and other self-regulatory organization determinations may be appealed to the SEC under the rules governing Commission review of SRO determinations.

What is a temporary cease-and-desist order?

A temporary cease-and-desist order is interim relief that may be issued in certain SEC proceedings. It can require a respondent to stop specified conduct before final resolution of the matter.

What are Fair Funds?

Fair Funds are mechanisms through which certain SEC monetary recoveries may be distributed to harmed investors. Part 201 includes rules governing creation, approval, administration, and challenges to Fair Fund and disgorgement plans.

14. How I Help Clients

I advise clients on SEC investigations, administrative proceedings, FINRA matters, broker-dealer and investment adviser issues, financial regulatory law, digital assets, fintech, private funds, capital formation, internal investigations, and regulatory response.

In matters involving Part 201, that work may include:

responding to SEC orders instituting proceedings;

advising on administrative proceeding strategy;

preparing answers and procedural responses;

responding to SEC subpoenas and document requests;

preparing witnesses for testimony;

handling settlement discussions;

addressing temporary cease-and-desist order issues;

advising on registration suspensions and industry bars;

handling FINRA and SRO appeal issues;

advising on disgorgement, penalties, and Fair Fund issues;

evaluating collateral consequences of SEC orders;

conducting internal investigations before or during regulatory proceedings; and

helping clients understand how SEC procedure affects business strategy.

The main point is practical: procedure can shape outcome. Clients dealing with the SEC need counsel who understands not only what the law says, but how the agency process works.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.