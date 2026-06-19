The SEC’s Three-Part Proposal In Support Of Capital Formation: A Comprehensive Assessment Of Combined Market Implications

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Overview

Over the past month, the SEC has launched a series of interconnected rulemaking initiatives that collectively redefine the regulatory architecture for domestic public companies. The package includes a May 5, 2026 proposed semiannual reporting rule (Release No. 33-11414) and two May 19, 2026 registered offering proposals: Enhancement of Emerging Growth Company Accommodations and Simplification of Filer Status for Reporting Companies (Release No. 33-11419) and Registered Offering Reform (Release No. 33-11418). When analyzed alongside the recently announced rescission of the climate-related disclosure rules (formally detailed in Release No. 33-11421) – a shift in regulatory priorities has emerged. The Commission has moved away from environmental disclosure mandates and re-centered its focus on corporate cost reduction and capital formation.

This recalibration of the regulatory framework reflects a policy objective aimed at revitalizing public market access. As SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on May 19, 2026, the Commission’s objective is to “harmonize and simplify the requirements for the myriad of public company categories and rationalize the benefits afforded to each category.” The scope of the proposed accommodations has, however, prompted renewed discussion regarding the balance between capital formation efficiency and investor protections. History demonstrates the tension: when the Commission has leaned toward capital formation, the result has sometimes been weaker investor protections, followed by a corrective response (e.g., Sarbanes-Oxley after the 1990s accounting scandals and Dodd-Frank after the 2008 financial crisis).

Key Takeaways

The Compliance Multiplier Effect: Taken together, the SEC’s concurrent proposals for voluntary semiannual reporting (Release No. 33-11414), filer simplification (Release No. 33-11419), and offering reform (Release No. 33-11418) present a material deregulatory initiative affecting capital markets. A mid-cap issuer could concurrently transition to semiannual filings, shed Section 404(b) auditor fees under new Non-Accelerated Filer (NAF) status, use scaled disclosures in periodic reports and proxy statements, and access Well-Known Seasoned Issuer (WKSI) shelf registrations without meeting legacy public float thresholds. Under the proposal, NAF would become a formally defined regulatory category encompassing any issuer that does not qualify as a Large Accelerated Filer. This framework represents an efficiency benefit for seasoned small- and mid-cap public issuers.

Rethinking Reporting Cadence: Under Release No. 33-11414, eligible domestic reporting companies may elect to replace three quarterly Form 10-Q filings with a single semiannual report on new Form 10-S covering the first six months of the fiscal year, followed by the standard annual Form 10-K. This optional framework may reduce compliance costs for pre-revenue or milestone-driven issuers whose stock prices are driven less by incremental quarterly financial results than by fundamental business developments.

Filer Architecture & 404(b) Exemption: Release No. 33-11419 proposes a streamlined two-tier regime eliminating the “accelerated filer” category entirely. Under the proposed framework, Large Accelerated Filers (LAFs) must have at least $2 billion in public float (raised from the current $700 million threshold) and 60 months of reporting history (increased from 12 months). All other issuers would qualify as Non-Accelerated Filers (NAFs), receiving universal exemption from Section 404(b) auditor attestation requirements while management’s Section 404(a) internal control over financial reporting (ICFR) assessment obligations remain fully intact. The SEC estimates that approximately 81 percent of current public companies would qualify as NAFs, representing approximately 6.5 percent of total market public float.

De-linking Float & Preemption: Release No. 33-11418 proposes to remove the $75 million public float requirement for Form S-3 shelf registration eligibility and the $700 million requirement for WKSI status, which provides automatic effectiveness. Eligibility would depend on reporting history and compliance record rather than market capitalization. The proposal would also exercise the Commission’s authority under Section 18(b)(3) of the Securities Act to classify all registered offerings as “covered securities,” thereby preempting state-level registration and qualification requirements for every SEC-registered transaction.

Commercial Gatekeepers: Despite the regulatory easing these proposals contemplate, credit and certain other agreements requiring quarterly financial deliveries, underwriting comfort letter protocols under Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) Auditing Standard 6101, and institutional investor mandates requiring quarterly data as a baseline for portfolio inclusion will serve as operational barriers to adoption. Public issuers should weigh administrative cost savings against these market expectations.

The Compounding Compliance Multiplier Effect

For decades, public company governance has involved increasing compliance costs. Viewed in isolation, each new proposal offers incremental relief. When integrated, however, they create a compounding compliance multiplier effect that changes the public market equation for a segment of domestic issuers. If these rules are finalized as proposed, an eligible mid-cap public company could structure its corporate lifecycle under a reduced regulatory burden.

Such a company could simultaneously opt out of quarterly reporting via the Semiannual Reporting Proposal (Release No. 33-11414), adopt NAF status and shed Section 404(b) audit attestation requirements under the Enhancement of Filer Status Proposal (Release No. 33-11419), and tap the public markets via an automatic, float-free WKSI shelf under the Registered Offering Reform Proposal (Release No. 33-11418).

Rethinking the Periodic Cadence

As our related client alert on semiannual SEC reporting explains in further detail, on May 5, 2026, the SEC issued Release No. 33-11414, a proposed rule that would permit eligible domestic reporting companies to replace quarterly Form 10-Q filings with a single semiannual report on new Form 10-S. If adopted, the proposed Form 10-S election would allow domestic issuers to opt out of the mandatory quarterly reporting cadence that has governed U.S. capital markets since 1970. Semiannual filers would file one Form 10-S covering the first six months of the fiscal year, followed by the standard annual Form 10-K.

The filing deadline for Form 10-S would mirror the existing Form 10-Q deadline. The SEC’s economic analysis identifies pre-revenue biotechnology and life sciences companies as candidates for this election, as investor focus typically centers on clinical milestones and regulatory developments rather than interim financial metrics.

Rationalizing Filer Architecture & Disclosure Tiers

As our previous client alert explains in more detail, Release No. 33-11419 proposes to establish a two-tier regime by eliminating the middle-tier “accelerated filer” status. The SEC’s stated objective is to simplify the complex filer status framework and reduce compliance costs that pose a significant barrier to becoming a public company, thereby encouraging more companies to go and stay public. Under the proposed framework, issuers would evaluate their compliance obligations based on two categories: LAFs, defined as an issuer with at least $2 billion in public float (raised from the current $700 million) and 60 months of reporting history (increased from 12 months); and NAFs, any company with less than $2 billion in public float.

NAFs would receive exemption from the Section 404(b) auditor attestation requirement. Management would still perform its annual ICFR assessment under Section 404(a), but an independent audit of that assessment would no longer be required. The SEC estimates that approximately 81 percent of current public companies would qualify as NAFs under the new framework.

Notably, “NAF” would become a new category under the proposal. Currently, the term is used informally to refer to issuers that are not an LAF, an accelerated filer, or a Smaller Reporting Company (SRC). Under the new framework, any issuer that is not an LAF would automatically qualify as an NAF. NAFs would receive the scaled disclosure accommodations currently available to Smaller Reporting Companies and Emerging Growth Companies, and would serve as an ‘on-ramp’ for emerging companies to scale up to prior to being subjected to more detailed disclosure obligations applicable to LAFs.

Release No. 33-11419 also proposes to extend existing scaled disclosure accommodations to the entire NAF designation. These accommodations are currently fragmented across SRC and Emerging Growth Company (EGC) definitions, both of which would be eliminated as separate filer categories under the proposal. NAFs could present streamlined executive compensation tables, file two years of audited financial statements rather than three, and present simplified Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) sections. NAFs would also receive exemptions from Say-on-Pay, Pay Ratio, and Pay Versus Performance disclosures.

Modernizing Offering Mechanics and Capital Access

As our May 8, 2026 client alert explains in more detail, Release No. 33-11418 proposes modifications to the registered offering framework. For more than two decades, public float thresholds ($75 million for Form S-3 and $700 million for WKSI status) served as eligibility requirements for short-form registration and enhanced offering benefits. The proposed rules would eliminate public float as a determinant of eligibility. Under the amended framework, eligibility would depend on an issuer’s reporting history and compliance record rather than market capitalization. The SEC reasons that technological advances have made issuer information widely accessible, rendering public float an outdated proxy for investor protection.

The proposed rules also would exercise the Commission’s authority under Section 18(b)(3) of the Securities Act to classify all registered offerings as “covered securities,” thereby preempting state securities law registration and qualification requirements for every SEC-registered transaction. This preemption would allow issuers to execute nationwide public offerings without state-by-state clearance.

Market-Based Obstacles and Strategic Counter-Weights

Even if adopted, these proposals would not operate in a vacuum. Their practical effect will depend on how investors, analysts, underwriters, auditors, lenders, and boards respond. The proposals are best understood as expanding regulatory flexibility rather than eliminating the market norms and commercial expectations that often shape public company practice. For some issuers, that may mean continuing to provide more disclosure, diligence support, or contractual reporting than the rules themselves would require.

The Underwriting Comfort Letter Bottleneck

Issuers anticipating capital markets activity should evaluate the constraints that semiannual reporting will impose on auditor comfort letters. Under PCAOB Auditing Standard 6101, auditors may provide negative assurance in comfort letters only for periods within 135 days of a review or audit. A semiannual reporting cadence creates timing gaps exceeding 135 days between reviewed financial statements, restricting capital markets access to narrow windows around Form 10-K and Form 10-S filings.

Institutional Investor Mandates

Some institutional asset managers and index funds mandate quarterly reporting data and audited internal control systems as a baseline requirement for portfolio inclusion. The SEC’s economic analysis demonstrates a positive correlation between reporting frequency and analyst coverage, and notes that larger issuers will face pressure to maintain quarterly reporting to remain competitive with peers.

Contractual Credit and Debt Covenants

Corporate debt instruments, high-yield bond indentures, and commercial credit facility agreements frequently require the timely delivery of quarterly financial statements and internal control metrics. Credit facilities often incorporate audit protections, Section 404(b) maintenance requirements, and reporting timeline covenants. Companies should review existing debt instruments and material agreements for quarterly reporting covenants before electing any reduced reporting framework.

Next Steps for Public Issuers

As public issuers evaluate whether these proposals will extend access to shelf registrations, WKSI benefits, or scaled periodic report disclosures, management teams should balance anticipated reductions in administrative expenditures against scrutiny from institutional investors and proxy advisors regarding governance protections.

Public comments on the filer status proposal (Release No. 33-11419) are due by July 20, 2026. Comments on the registered offering reform proposal (Release No. 33-11418) are due by July 27, 2026. Comments on the semiannual reporting proposal (Release No. 33-11414) are due by July 6, 2026. Our securities and capital markets practice is available to assist in navigating these proposals, including preparing public comment letters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.