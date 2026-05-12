ARTICLE
12 May 2026

Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Proposes Amendments To Permit Optional Semiannual Reporting By Public Companies

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from April 25, 2026 – May 8, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,Folake Ayoola,Jonathan Burr
+3 Authors
David M. Lynn’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from April 25, 2026 – May 8, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:

  1. SEC Proposes Amendments to Permit Optional Semiannual Reporting by Public Companies
  2. SEC Submits Rescission of Climate-Related Disclosure Rules for Review
  3. SEC Submits Capital-Raising Rulemaking Initiatives for Review
  4. SEC Initiates Proceedings for Proposed Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements
  5. SEC Staff Provides Guidance on Pooled Employer Plans
  6. SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Addresses Ways to Encourage IPOs
  7. Deputy Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement Departs the Agency

Subscribe to the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup today!

The post Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Proposes Amendments to Permit Optional Semiannual Reporting by Public Companies appeared first on Public Company Advisory Blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
Photo of James H. Hammons Jr.
James H. Hammons Jr.
Photo of John O. Newell
John O. Newell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More