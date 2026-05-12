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The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from April 25, 2026 – May 8, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:
- SEC Proposes Amendments to Permit Optional Semiannual Reporting by Public Companies
- SEC Submits Rescission of Climate-Related Disclosure Rules for Review
- SEC Submits Capital-Raising Rulemaking Initiatives for Review
- SEC Initiates Proceedings for Proposed Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements
- SEC Staff Provides Guidance on Pooled Employer Plans
- SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee Addresses Ways to Encourage IPOs
- Deputy Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement Departs the Agency
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The post Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Proposes Amendments to Permit Optional Semiannual Reporting by Public Companies appeared first on Public Company Advisory Blog.
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