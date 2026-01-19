Disgorgement Debate: Supreme Court To Hear Sripetch v. SEC

The Supreme Court will soon once again weigh in on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) enforcement powers, this time addressing whether disgorgement is available without showing that victims suffered pecuniary harm. Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear SEC vs. Sripetch, et al., a Ninth Circuit decision affirming a disgorgement award despite the SEC's failure to demonstrate defrauded investors suffered pecuniary harm.1

The Supreme Court limited the SEC's ability to claim disgorgement in the 2020 decision in Liu v. SEC, finding that disgorgement can be equitable relief if it is confined to the wrongdoer's illicit net profits and is returned to victims.2 Following Liu, Courts split on pecuniary harm was needed to support a disgorgement award.3 For example, in SEC v. Govil, the Second Circuit concluded a showing of pecuniary harm was required given disgorgement's equitable limitation that it be "awarded for victims."4 In reaching the exact opposite conclusion, the First Circuit in SEC v. Navellier & Associates, Inc. held that disgorgement does not require a showing of pecuniary harm so long as disgorgement was "tethered to a wrongdoer's net unlawful profits."5 If that threshold is met, courts need not be concerned with a victim's harm.6

The Court's resolution in this matter will have wide implications for SEC enforcement, specifically the monetary penalties the SEC may seek both in negotiations and in litigation. If the Court finds pecuniary harm is required, it will further restrict the SEC's powers.

