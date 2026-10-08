Tighter Trucking Capacity, Wider Risk: A Shipper’s Guide To 2026

The U.S. freight market’s rebalancing has continued through 2026, as capacity tightened against flat demand and spot rate growth accelerated. Shippers now face greater pressure alongside this shift, including a historic spike in fuel prices, ongoing tariff volatility, and growing broker liability risk that shippers should factor into their carrier mix.

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The U.S. freight market’s rebalancing has continued through 2026, as capacity tightened against flat demand and spot rate growth accelerated. Shippers now face greater pressure alongside this shift, including a historic spike in fuel prices, ongoing tariff volatility, and growing broker liability risk that shippers should factor into their carrier mix. This report breaks down the elements driving the tighter market and concrete steps shippers should take to manage rising costs and risk.

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