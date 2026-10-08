SEC Relief Defendant: FAQs

A Relief Defendant (also called a nominal defendant) is: A person or entity named in an SEC enforcement action on the grounds that they received or currently hold funds derived from, or traced to, federal securities law violations, even though they are not accused of wrongdoing.

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

What It Means, The Risks, Defenses Against, and Real-World Examples

What Is a Relief Defendant in an SEC Case?

A Relief Defendant (also called a nominal defendant) is:

A person or entity named in an SEC enforcement action on the grounds that they received or currently hold funds derived from, or traced to, federal securities law violations, even though they are not accused of wrongdoing.

Why This Matters

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) uses relief defendant claims to:

Recover ill-gotten gains

Prevent unjust enrichment

Expand asset recovery beyond the primary wrongdoer

Relief defendants face asset freezes, disgorgement, and litigation risk—all without ever being accused of fraud or securities violations.

What the SEC Must Prove

To successfully recover funds from a Relief Defendant, the SEC must show:

Traceability

The funds or property are:

Directly or indirectly linked to the underlying securities law violations

to the underlying securities law violations Traceable to the primary wrongdoer, who is often a named defendant in the SEC case

No Legitimate Ownership

The Relief Defendant:

Has no lawful claim to the funds

to the funds Did not provide fair value or consideration

Common Legal Defenses

1. Legitimate Consideration Defense

The strongest defense is proving:

You provided real value or fair consideration in exchange for the funds

in exchange for the funds Examples: Professional services Salary or compensation Arms-length business transactions



2. Lack of Traceability

Funds cannot be linked to the alleged fraud

to the alleged fraud Money came from independent, lawful sources

3. Ownership Rights

You have a valid legal interest in the assets

in the assets Supported by contracts, invoices, or financial records

Key Court Decisions Shaping Relief Defendant Law

SEC v. Cherif (7th Cir. 1991)

Courts can assert jurisdiction over relief defendants

Purpose: enable full recovery of fraud proceeds

SEC v. Cavanagh (2d Cir. 1998)

SEC can freeze assets held by: Spouses Third parties

If funds are traceable to fraud and no value was exchanged

SEC v. George (6th Cir. 2005)

Defines a relief defendant as someone who:

Has no legitimate claim to the subject funds

Did not violate the federal securities laws

But holds fraud-derived monies or property

SEC v. Smith (2d Cir. 2011)

A relief defendant may retain funds if: They demonstrate fair consideration

if:

Real-World Examples

Example 1: Spouse Receiving Fraud Proceeds

A CEO commits securities fraud and transfers $2 million to his wife.

The spouse did not participate in the fraud

in the fraud But cannot show she provided value in exchange for the $2 million.

Result:

The SEC may properly name the spouse as a Relief Defendant in an enforcement action

Assets may be frozen and recovered

Example 2: Legitimate Business Services

A consultant receives $250,000 from a company later accused of fraud.

The consultant: Has contracts Delivered bona fide services Charged current market rates



Result:

Strong valuable consideration defense

Funds may be retained and the SEC’s claim defeated

Example 3: Commingled Funds in Bank Account

An individual receives funds from a friend engaged in a Ponzi scheme.

Money is deposited into a shared or personal account

Source of funds is difficult to distinguish or specifically trace

Result:

SEC may attempt recovery

Defense depends on traceability and documentation

Example 4: Property Purchased with Fraud Proceeds

Fraud proceeds are used to buy real estate in a relative’s name.

Relative claims ownership

But paid no purchase price

Result:

Property may be subject to disgorgement by the SEC

Legal and Financial Risks

Being named as a Relief Defendant can lead to:

Asset freezes

Disgorgement (repayment of funds)

Expensive Federal litigation

Reputational harm

Strategic Takeaways

Relief Defendant cases focus on the key question of who has the money and from where it derived—not who committed the fraud

Documentation of bona fide services rendered is critical, which include: Contracts Payment records Proof of legitimate, valuable services



If you have received a SEC Wells Notification recommending that you be named as a relief defendant, call David R. Chase, a SEC investigation defense lawyer and former SEC Prosecutor, now for a free and confidential consultation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.