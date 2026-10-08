SEC Relief Defendant: FAQs

What It Means, The Risks, Defenses Against, and Real-World Examples
What Is a Relief Defendant in an SEC Case?
A Relief Defendant (also called a nominal defendant) is:
A person or entity named in an SEC enforcement action on the grounds that they received or currently hold funds derived from, or traced to, federal securities law violations, even though they are not accused of wrongdoing.
Why This Matters
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) uses relief defendant claims to:
- Recover ill-gotten gains
- Prevent unjust enrichment
- Expand asset recovery beyond the primary wrongdoer
Relief defendants face asset freezes, disgorgement, and litigation risk—all without ever being accused of fraud or securities violations.
What the SEC Must Prove
To successfully recover funds from a Relief Defendant, the SEC must show:
- Traceability
The funds or property are:
- Directly or indirectly linked to the underlying securities law violations
- Traceable to the primary wrongdoer, who is often a named defendant in the SEC case
- No Legitimate Ownership
The Relief Defendant:
- Has no lawful claim to the funds
- Did not provide fair value or consideration
Common Legal Defenses
1. Legitimate Consideration Defense
The strongest defense is proving:
- You provided real value or fair consideration in exchange for the funds
- Examples:
- Professional services
- Salary or compensation
- Arms-length business transactions
2. Lack of Traceability
- Funds cannot be linked to the alleged fraud
- Money came from independent, lawful sources
3. Ownership Rights
- You have a valid legal interest in the assets
- Supported by contracts, invoices, or financial records
Key Court Decisions Shaping Relief Defendant Law
SEC v. Cherif (7th Cir. 1991)
- Courts can assert jurisdiction over relief defendants
- Purpose: enable full recovery of fraud proceeds
SEC v. Cavanagh (2d Cir. 1998)
- SEC can freeze assets held by:
- Spouses
- Third parties
- If funds are traceable to fraud and no value was exchanged
SEC v. George (6th Cir. 2005)
Defines a relief defendant as someone who:
- Has no legitimate claim to the subject funds
- Did not violate the federal securities laws
- But holds fraud-derived monies or property
SEC v. Smith (2d Cir. 2011)
- A relief defendant may retain funds if:
- They demonstrate fair consideration
Real-World Examples
Example 1: Spouse Receiving Fraud Proceeds
A CEO commits securities fraud and transfers $2 million to his wife.
- The spouse did not participate in the fraud
- But cannot show she provided value in exchange for the $2 million.
Result:
- The SEC may properly name the spouse as a Relief Defendant in an enforcement action
- Assets may be frozen and recovered
Example 2: Legitimate Business Services
A consultant receives $250,000 from a company later accused of fraud.
- The consultant:
- Has contracts
- Delivered bona fide services
- Charged current market rates
Result:
- Strong valuable consideration defense
- Funds may be retained and the SEC’s claim defeated
Example 3: Commingled Funds in Bank Account
An individual receives funds from a friend engaged in a Ponzi scheme.
- Money is deposited into a shared or personal account
- Source of funds is difficult to distinguish or specifically trace
Result:
- SEC may attempt recovery
- Defense depends on traceability and documentation
Example 4: Property Purchased with Fraud Proceeds
Fraud proceeds are used to buy real estate in a relative’s name.
- Relative claims ownership
- But paid no purchase price
Result:
- Property may be subject to disgorgement by the SEC
Legal and Financial Risks
Being named as a Relief Defendant can lead to:
- Asset freezes
- Disgorgement (repayment of funds)
- Expensive Federal litigation
- Reputational harm
Strategic Takeaways
- Relief Defendant cases focus on the key question of who has the money and from where it derived—not who committed the fraud
- Documentation of bona fide services rendered is critical, which include:
- Contracts
- Payment records
- Proof of legitimate, valuable services
If you have received a SEC Wells Notification recommending that you be named as a relief defendant, call David R. Chase, a SEC investigation defense lawyer and former SEC Prosecutor, now for a free and confidential consultation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]