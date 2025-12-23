ARTICLE
23 December 2025

AI And Securities Class Action Litigation

N
NERA

Contributor

Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.
In recent years, public US companies have increasingly mentioned artificial intelligence (AI) in SEC filings and earnings calls.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Dr. Jordan Milev and Edward Flores
Approximately 76% of companies in the S&P 500 Index mentioned AI in their Form 10-K filings in 2025, compared to 28% in 2021. In their new article "AI and Securities Class Action Litigation," Managing Director Jordan Milev and Director Edward Flores review data from FactSet related to AI discourse and securities class actions claims.

To minimize AI-related securities litigation exposure, counsel for companies implementing AI and machine learning tools may consider engaging statistics and econometrics experts and experts with the required expertise at the intersection of economic analysis and AI to assist with conducting pre-disclosure technical verification of intended AI performance so that claims are based on solid objective and verifiable evidence developed specifically and evolving with the company's AI implementation.

To download publication, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dr. Jordan Milev
Dr. Jordan Milev
Photo of Edward Flores
Edward Flores
