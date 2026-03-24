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24 March 2026

California Fair Investment Practices By Venture Capital Companies Law: Suspension Of Implementation And Enforcement Pending Rulemaking

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This alert is a follow-up to our January 2026 client alert regarding the California Fair Investment Practices by Venture Capital Companies (FIPVCC) Law.
United States California Corporate/Commercial Law
Luke Bagley,Robert Fore,Nicole Peppe
+5 Authors
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This alert is a follow-up to our January 2026 client alert regarding the California Fair Investment Practices by Venture Capital Companies (FIPVCC) Law.

On March 17, 2026, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced that it is suspending the implementation and enforcement of the FIPVCC pending further rulemaking and guidance. During the suspension period, covered entities are not required to submit registrations or file annual reports.

According to the DFPI, later this year, the agency intends to initiate a rulemaking process to address interpretive questions and implementation mechanics under the statute, with "the goal of promoting clarity, collaboration, and transparency." The DFPI intends to "seek input from venture capital companies, industry associations, founders, investors, and other relevant parties" before it initiates rulemaking. Once initiated, the agency will have one year to complete the rulemaking process.

The DFPI will not enforce the FIPVCC's reporting, recordkeeping, or related obligations prior to completion of the rulemaking process.

Practical Implications

While the suspension provides immediate relief from near-term compliance obligations, covered entities should remain mindful that:

  • The FIPVCC statute remains in effect, and the suspension is temporary pending further regulatory action.
  • The scope of future requirements will likely evolve.
  • Covered entities should continue internal readiness efforts (particularly with respect to tracking investments) to avoid future compliance challenges once implementation resumes.

Goodwin will continue to monitor developments, including the DFPI's rulemaking process and any updated compliance deadlines, and will provide further updates as they become available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Luke Bagley
Luke Bagley
Photo of Robert Fore
Robert Fore
Photo of Ian O'Donnell
Ian O'Donnell
Photo of Nicole Peppe
Nicole Peppe
Photo of Steven M. Robles
Steven M. Robles
Photo of Andrew Roeder
Andrew Roeder
Photo of Lia Schmidt
Lia Schmidt
Photo of Qingyi (Ree) Wang
Qingyi (Ree) Wang
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