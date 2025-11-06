The SEC & AI: Evolving Oversight Of Private Equity Sponsors

As previously reported, sponsors are rapidly embracing artificial intelligence ("AI") across their operations and businesses, betting big on the technology's promises of meaningful efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The SEC has taken notice.

Beginning in 2023 under former Chair Gary Gensler, the Commission adopted an aggressive stance on AI, citing concerns regarding conflicts of interest, opaque decision-making and privacy.1 AI usage became a top examination priority,2 and Gensler publicly warned that, without intervention, AI would trigger a financial crisis.3

More recently, however, the Commission's tone on AI has changed. Commissioner Mark Uyeda urged for the avoidance of AI regulation that might impede innovation,4 and the SEC withdrew its proposed AI Rule.5

Still, AI remains squarely in the SEC's crosshairs. "AI-washing" and similar investor fraud continue to be key priorities for the Commission's Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit.6 Additionally, as previously reported, the SEC and DOJ jointly announced two AI-washing-related enforcement actions, the first such cases under the Trump administration.7

Under new Chair Paul Atkins, sponsors should expect SEC scrutiny of AI to continue, albeit with a focus on transparency and risk-based disclosure rather than sweeping deterrence.

To best prepare for this continuing scrutiny, sponsors should ensure their AI-related disclosures are accurate, consistent and clearly identify all associated risks and conflicts; implement governance, training and documentation procedures for AI usage; closely involve legal and compliance teams throughout the development and deployment of AI tools; and regularly test such tools for accuracy and bias.

