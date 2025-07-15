Pryor Cashman Advises Empro Group Inc. On Initial Public Offering

Pryor Cashman represented Empro Group Inc. in its $5.5 million initial public offering, which closed on July 3, 2025. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 2, 2025, under the ticker symbol "EMPG."

Headquartered in Malaysia, Empro Group Inc. is a rising beauty and personal care brand with a growing international presence across Southeast Asia and Europe. The IPO marks a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth.

Representing Empro Group Inc. is Partner Michael T. Campoli, Chair of Pryor Cashman's SEC + Corporate Governance Practice, and a member of the Corporate Group and Investment Management Practice.

