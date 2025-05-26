Update: SEC Approves Additional Flexibility For Co-Investment Relief For BDCs And Closed-End Funds That Previously Obtained Non-Principles Based Relief

The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.

On April 29, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued an order granting Franklin Square's ("FS") exemptive relief application (the "FS Application")1 permitting certain business development companies and closed-end investment companies (collectively, "Regulated Funds") to engage in co-investment transactions under a new, simplified, and principles-based framework. This framework notably departed from the more prescriptive traditional precedents and established a streamlined model for co-investment relief that is expected to give managers of Regulated Funds greater flexibility to engage in co-investment opportunities and enhance retail investor access to private markets. For a discussion of the mechanics and notable features of the FS Application, please refer to Proskauer's prior alert on the topic.2

Following the SEC's approval of the FS Application, many filers have applied for and received the new form of co-investment relief, including many filers that had previously received exemptive orders under the prior non-principles-based precedent. Notably, newer iterations of the principles-based application have been permitted to exclude footnote disclosure that appeared in the FS Application that would have otherwise required certain co-investments made in reliance on prior non-principles-based orders to continue to comply with those prior orders with respect to any follow-on investments or dispositions relating to investments originally acquired under such prior orders. As a result, applicants who obtain the newest form of principles-based exemptive relief are now permitted to rely on such principles-based relief even for follow-on investments relating to opportunities that were originally acquired in reliance on a previous non-principles-based iteration of the exemptive relief.

The revised form of principles-based co-investment application reflects the SEC's continued streamlining of the co-investment process, and offers sponsors even greater flexibility in determining how best to structure co-investment opportunities involving Regulated Funds.

Footnotes

1. See FS Credit Opportunities Corp., et al. (File No. 812-15706) Release No. IC-35520 (April 3, 2025) (notice), Release No. IC-35561 (April 29, 2025) (order).

2. See "SEC Set to Approve More Flexible Co-Investment Relief for BDCs and Closed-End Funds," Proskauer Rose LLP (April 24, 2025) (available here).

