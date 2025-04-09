Pay vs. Performance And Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: Will The SEC Retract Rulemaking?

On March 31, 2025, members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services sent a letter to Mark Uyeda, Acting Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Seeking to "undo the damage from former Chairman Gary Gensler's tenure," the letter requests that the SEC withdraw fourteen final and proposed rules, including both the SEC's Pay Versus Performance rules (adopted August 2022) and rules related to Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance and Incident Disclosure (adopted July 2023). The SEC may withdraw adopted rules pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act, which generally involves a public notice and comment period. It will be interesting to see the response of incoming SEC Chairman Paul Atkins. Stay tuned.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.