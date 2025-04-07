Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — April 2025

March 13, 2025: WAVE Charging, a developer of high-powered wireless charging systems designed to address the challenges of electrifying public transportation, was acquired by Tillou Management and Consulting for an undisclosed amount

March 13, 2025: WAVE Charging, a developer of high-powered wireless charging systems designed to address the challenges of electrifying public transportation, was acquired by Tillou Management and Consulting for an undisclosed amount. WAVE Charging offers a charging infrastructure that consists of a drive-over plate embedded directly in the pavement, removing the need for overhead or plug-in charging, enabling transit operators to charge their fleets while they are engaged on their routes. Read more here.

March 6, 2025: Plural Brokerage (formerly Northstar Financial Services LP), a provider of brokerage services intended to facilitate securities transactions to clean energy investment opportunities, was acquired by Plural Energy for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Plural Energy to facilitate securities transactions on behalf of renewable energy partners and investors. The broker-dealer acquisition highlights Plural's commitment to navigating securities regulations. Read more here.

March 3, 2025: Daymark Energy Advisors, a provider of energy advisory services intended for infrastructure, regulation, and market analysis, was acquired by Xodus Group, a subsidiary of Subsea 7 (OSL: SUBC), for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will help Xodus Group expand its power network capabilities across global energy transition projects. Read more here.

