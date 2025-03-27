Revised C&DI Permits Filing And Declaring Effective Non-Automatically Effective Forms S-3 Prior To Filing Part III Information

On March 20, 2025, the staff of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance issued revised Securities Act Forms C&DI Question 114.05 indicating that non-automatically effective registration statements on Form S-3 may now be filed and declared effective after an issuer has filed its Form 10-K but prior to filing its Part III information that will be incorporated by reference into the Form 10-K.

The staff also withdrew Securities Act Forms C&DI Question 123.01 that previously stated that in order to have a complete Section 10(a) prospectus, a registrant filing a non-automatically effective Form S-3 had to either file its definitive proxy statement before the Form S-3 was declared effective or include Part III information in its 10-K.

The SEC's comparison to the prior version of Securities Act Forms C&DI Question 114.05 highlights these changes:

