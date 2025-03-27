ARTICLE
27 March 2025

Revised C&DI Permits Filing And Declaring Effective Non-Automatically Effective Forms S-3 Prior To Filing Part III Information

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On March 20, 2025, the staff of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance issued revised Securities Act Forms C&DI Question 114.05 indicating that non-automatically effective registration statements on Form S-3 may now be filed and declared effective after an issuer has filed its Form 10-K but prior to filing its Part III information that will be incorporated by reference into the Form 10-K.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Jacqueline R. Kaufman and David M. Lynn

On March 20, 2025, the staff of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance issued revised Securities Act Forms C&DI Question 114.05 indicating that non-automatically effective registration statements on Form S-3 may now be filed and declared effective after an issuer has filed its Form 10-K but prior to filing its Part III information that will be incorporated by reference into the Form 10-K.

The staff also withdrew Securities Act Forms C&DI Question 123.01 that previously stated that in order to have a complete Section 10(a) prospectus, a registrant filing a non-automatically effective Form S-3 had to either file its definitive proxy statement before the Form S-3 was declared effective or include Part III information in its 10-K.

The SEC's comparison to the prior version of Securities Act Forms C&DI Question 114.05 highlights these changes:

1601276a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More