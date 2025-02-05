ARTICLE
5 February 2025

SEC Extends Compliance Deadline For Recent Form PF Amendments

On January 29, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission extended the compliance date for the Form PF amendments adopted on February 8, 2024. The new compliance date is June 12, 2025, which represents a three-month extension of the original deadline set for March 12, 2025.

As a reminder, these Form PF amendments require that filing advisers report additional information about themselves and their private funds as well as break down and report separately each component fund of a master-feeder arrangement or parallel fund structure. Although the extension itself is rather short, it is important to note that the new compliance date now comes after April 30, 2025 – the annual Form PF amendment deadline for filing advisers whose fiscal year matches calendar year, so for many annual Form PF filers the effective compliance date will be in 2026.

Click here for a comparison of the previous Form PF to the revised version that will apply to all Form PFs filed on or after June 12, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

