25 September 2025

Now Available: 7th Edition Of "The Public Company Handbook"

We are excited to announce the release of the 7th edition of The Public Company Handbook: A Corporate Governance and Disclosure Guide for Directors and Executives.

For years, this Handbook has served as a go-to resource for directors, executives, and in-house counsel navigating the challenges of being public—or preparing to go public. The new edition continues that tradition, offering:

  • Clear, plain-English explanations of complex governance and disclosure requirements
  • Practical insights into board and management responsibilities
  • A wealth of practice tips drawn from real-world experience

Whether you're advising from inside the company or serving on the board, the Handbook is designed to give you the essential knowledge you need in a concise, accessible format.

Access the 7th edition of The Public Company Handbook here

