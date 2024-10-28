Recent Action Shows SEC Enforcement Still Focused On ESG

A recent Viewpoints article discussed the disbanding of the Climate and ESG Task Force (the "ESG Task Force") in the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC's") Division of Enforcement, which had formed in early 2021 under then-Acting Chair Allison Lee and continued under Chair Gary Gensler.

That Viewpoints article encouraged clients to continue to consider their ESG-related risks and applicable disclosures for accuracy, ensure applicable compliance policies are adopted (as appropriate) and followed with relevant testing conducted, notwithstanding the disbanding of the ESG Task Force. This was because, in part, that SEC staff and spokespersons have indicated that the disbanding of the ESG Task Force should not be viewed by the industry as a change in substantive regulatory approach.

The October 21, 2024 settlement between the SEC and WisdomTree Asset Management Inc. ("WisdomTree") demonstrates the continuity in SEC ESG enforcement. In the action, the SEC charged WisdomTree with making certain misstatements and compliance failures regarding its management of three ETFs (the "ESG Funds") registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act").

In particular, the ESG Funds' prospectuses stated that WisdomTree's investment model would exclude the securities of companies with involvement in fossil fuels and tobacco "regardless of revenue measures," and presentations to the ESG Funds' board of trustees included representations regarding WisdomTree's ESG investment approach vis-à-vis the ETF Funds' screening out investment in fossil fuels and tobacco. In part, because WisdomTree contracted with third-party data vendors with data sets that allegedly did not screen for ESG in a manner consistent with the ESG Funds' prospectus statements and WisdomTree's board presentation materials, each of the ESG Funds held securities of companies involved in both fossil fuel production and tobacco.

As a result, the SEC instituted proceedings against WisdomTree alleging violations of Sections 206(2) and 206(4) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the "Advisers Act") and Rule 206(4)-8 thereunder and Section 34(b) of the 1940 Act for making material misstatements relating to the ESG Funds, as well as an alleged violation of Advisers Act Section 206(4) and Rule 206(4)-7 thereunder relating to an alleged failure to have policies and procedures reasonably designed to prevent violations of the Advisers Act and the rules thereunder. WisdomTree agreed to pay a civil penalty of $4 million to settle the charges.

Key Takeaways for Funds and Advisers

Funds and advisers should take away the following from the WisdomTree settlement: