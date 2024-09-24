Broker-Dealers vs. Unregistered Finders In Capital Raising

Determining whether an intermediary operates as a finder or an unregistered broker-dealer is a nuanced and fact-specific inquiry that can present significant challenges. For unwary entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and equity fund sponsors, the stakes are high; engaging a third party that inadvertently crosses the line into broker-dealer territory can result in serious regulatory repercussions.

Given the complexities inherent in this distinction, it is paramount for market participants to ensure that any intermediary they engage is properly registered as a broker-dealer if their activities warrant such classification. As we anticipate potential clarifications or new regulatory frameworks from the SEC and other governing bodies, the need for vigilance in evaluating the roles of finders and broker-dealers in capital-raising efforts has never been more critical. Understanding these boundaries not only safeguards compliance but also enhances the strategic execution of capital-raising initiatives.

The Importance of Distinction

The distinction between a finder and a broker-dealer, as classified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), can have profound legal and business implications. Engaging an unregistered broker-dealer can lead to:

Cease-and-desist orders from the SEC or state regulators (Exchange Act § 21(d)(1)).

Civil penalties, including fines and disgorgement of ill-gotten gains (Exchange Act §§ 21(d)(3) and (5)).

Criminal penalties (State v. Casper, 297 S.W.3d 676 (Tenn. 2009)).

Potential rescission rights for investors, allowing them to reclaim their investments (Landegger v. Cohen, 2013 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 140634 (D. Colo. Sept. 30, 2013)).

Reputational harm that can hinder future fundraising efforts.

Recent SEC actions, including notable cases like SEC v. Sky Group USA, LLC (SEC Docket No. 21-cv-23443) and SEC v. Richard Eden (SEC Docket No. 22-cv-04833), highlight the enforcement focus on unregistered broker-dealers participating in capital raising.

Understanding Broker-Dealer Activities

Under federal securities laws, Section 15(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 mandates registration for anyone engaged in broker-dealer activities. This encompasses a range of activities, including:

Soliciting or identifying potential investors for a fund.

Participating in negotiations with investors.

Providing investment advice or receiving transaction-based compensation.

Paying individuals for capital raising activities tied to the success of a transaction can trigger broker-dealer registration requirements, underscoring the importance of understanding these regulations.

Transaction-Based Compensation: A Key Concern

The SEC has made it clear that transaction-based compensation, which is tied to the success of an investment or transaction, raises significant concerns. Such compensation is often classified as broker-dealer activity. For instance, even if an individual is termed a "finder," receiving a fee based on the size of a securities offering can result in regulatory scrutiny (Brumberg, Mackey & Wall, P.L.C., SEC Staff Denial of No-Action Request; May 17, 2010).

The SEC's guidance emphasizes that any individual soliciting investments for compensation must be registered as a broker-dealer (SEC Release No. 69090, Mar. 8, 2013). This rule applies regardless of the terminology used for such payments—be it finders fees, referral fees, or success fees.

Risks of Unregistered Broker-Dealer Activities

Involving unregistered broker-dealers in capital-raising efforts can lead to severe repercussions:

Civil and criminal enforcement actions from the SEC or state regulators (Exchange Act § 21(d)).

The potential for investors to rescind their investments and reclaim funds, accompanied by interest and legal fees (Cal. Corp. Code § 25501).

For example, states like California and Oregon have provisions allowing investors to seek rescission if they were involved in transactions facilitated by unregistered broker-dealers (ORS 59.115; RCW 21.20.430).

Guidance for Fund Managers and Companies

To navigate the complex regulatory environment, fund managers should take several precautions:

Avoid Transaction-Based Compensation: Fund managers should structure compensation arrangements that do not tie payments to the success of capital-raising efforts. A flat fee for introductions, independent of any resulting investments, is a safer approach. Limit Finder Activities: Finders should focus solely on introductions without engaging in discussions, negotiations, or providing investment advice. This limits the risk of being classified as a broker-dealer (SEC No-Action Letter; Brumberg, Mackey & Wall, P.L.C., SEC No-Action Letter, May 17, 2010). Consider State Regulations: Be aware of state-specific regulations, as some states have their own requirements for finders and broker-dealers. States like California and Texas have implemented registration exemptions for certain activities, but compliance is still necessary (Cal. Corp. Code § 25206.1; Texas State Securities Board Rule 115.1).

Conclusion

Capital raising involves navigating a complex legal landscape, and fund managers must be vigilant in their understanding of the roles of finders and broker-dealers. As the SEC continues to monitor private funds and their fundraising activities, seeking legal counsel before entering into agreements is essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.