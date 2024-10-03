Governor Landry Announces Special Session To Address Tax Reform

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced today that he will call a special session in November to consider significant tax reform.

While details of the plan have not been released, he did indicate that the proposal would expand sales taxes on services, including on lobbyists. The Governor indicated that the "package" would be sent to legislators today.

The Jones Walker SALT Team understands that if passed, the proposed changes to the current sales tax code would be significant and would expand the sales tax base to transactions that the state has never taxed. Anyone with business interests in the state should pay close attention to the detail of the proposed legislation when published.

