15 September 2025

Colorado Department Of Labor And Employment To Begin Imposing Fines For Violations Of The Colorado Secure Savings Program Act

Under the Colorado Secure Savings Program Act, Colorado employers in operation for two or more years, with five or more employees, are required to provide retirement plans to their employees. See: https://coloradosecuresavings.com/. Employers may satisfy this requirement in two ways: (1) certify that they are offering their employees a qualified retirement plan; or (2) register for the Colorado SecureSavings Program. Links for both can be found on the website above.

To assist employers with complying with the law, the Colorado Department of the Treasury, which has regulatory authority over the program, has published fact sheets, FAQs, check lists, and suggested social media posts. See: https://coloradosecuresavings.com/resources/employer.

The Department of the Treasury has indicated that, in 2026, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), which has enforcement authority in partnership with the Department of the Treasury, will begin investigating and imposing fines on employers who do not comply. The CDLE may impose fines of one hundred dollars for each employee per year, not to exceed five thousand dollars in a calendar year.

