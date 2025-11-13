Alternative Power Plays: Are Energy Parks The Answer? (Podcast)

Much of the world is seeking to find new ways of cleaning up electricity supplies, reducing emissions, and cutting climate pollution from buildings, transportation and more. On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis talk with two leaders from Energy Innovation, a non-partisan energy and climate policy think tank, about their latest report examining energy parks as a solution to some of these challenges.

Energy parks are essentially large-scale microgrids that integrate multiple renewable energy source-and-storage solutions like batteries, and co-locate with electricity consumers such as factories or data centers, all of which is connected to the grid at a single point. And while these energy parks sound good in theory, there are a number of regulatory hurdles that need to be overcome to bring them to life.

Eric Gimon, a Senior Fellow at Energy Innovation, and Michelle Solomon Manager in the Electricity Program at Energy Innovation, talk about why energy parks may be the solution to some of our energy hurdles. During the discussion, they share insights into how energy parks work, why they make sense (and for whom they make sense), and what the future looks like for them.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

