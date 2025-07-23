Cow Power Climbs!

In case you missed it, the American Biogas Council (ABC) marked the end of Dairy Month (June) with the release of updated data showing the explosive growth across the country of dairy biogas projects. ABC closely tracks the number of methane capture projects being developed across the country at livestock operations, landfills, food processing facilities, and beyond. But as to dairy project development, ABC reports that over the past five years, the number of systems installed at dairies has more than doubled, leading to an overall increase in methane capture by more than 130%. Nearly 500 installations at the nation's dairies (reflecting nearly $3 billion of capital investment) produce enough power from biogas to annually power more than 600,000 homes, according to ABC.

My home state - Wisconsin - leads the nation in these installations! Our transactional energy team has been involved in developing dozens of these projects across the country, helping dairy farmers and project developers alike, and leading to a cleaner environment.

Reach out if you'd like to learn more.

"Biogas systems trap the methane that is produced naturally when dairy manure breaks down, allowing this gas to be used for fuel. This renewable fuel is then used to power and heat homes, fuel vehicles, and generate electricity. The process of recycling manure in this way also reduces odors and produces organic fertilizer that helps support soil health." ~ American Biogas Council. americanbiogascouncil.org/...

