ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Ending Market Distorting Subsidies For Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Directs the Secretary of the Treasury to issue new guidance within 45 days to enforce the termination of Sections 45Y and 48E tax credits for wind and solar under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Directs the Secretary of the Treasury to issue new guidance within 45 days to enforce the termination of Sections 45Y and 48E tax credits for wind and solar under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including restricting safe harbor use and preventing manipulation of "beginning of construction" rules. Treasury is also directed to implement the Act's enhanced Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions within the same timeframe. Additionally, the Secretary of the Interior must review and revise any department policies that give preferential treatment to wind and solar over dispatchable energy sources.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More