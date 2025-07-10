Ending Market Distorting Subsidies For Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Secretary of the Treasury to issue new guidance within 45 days to enforce the termination of Sections 45Y and 48E tax credits for wind and solar under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including restricting safe harbor use and preventing manipulation of "beginning of construction" rules. Treasury is also directed to implement the Act's enhanced Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) restrictions within the same timeframe. Additionally, the Secretary of the Interior must review and revise any department policies that give preferential treatment to wind and solar over dispatchable energy sources.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Ending Market Distorting Subsidies for Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources

