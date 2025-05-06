Alternative Power Plays: The Future Of Construction With Low-carbon Cement (Podcast)

Cement is the critical ingredient required to make concrete – the literal foundation of countless construction projects here in the U.S. and abroad.

Cement is the critical ingredient required to make concrete – the literal foundation of countless construction projects here in the U.S. and abroad. However, the environmental impact of producing traditional cement has been one of the biggest downsides of this all-important building material. That is, until Fortera and its proprietary cement-making process takes off.

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis speak with Keith Krugh, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Fortera, a materials technology company that is developing low-carbon cement using a proprietary process inspired by nature. While traditional cement production is energy-intensive and contributes about 8% of global CO₂ emissions. Fortera has a new method of making the cement necessary for concrete that has a 70% lower carbon footprint. During the discussion, Keith shares more about how Fortera's technology works, what its applications are, and how recent regulations are affecting the company.

