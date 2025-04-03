Climate Law Matters: Energy & Climate Newsletter - March 2025

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill ("BIL") during the Biden administration marked a sea change for the clean energy transition in the United States. These landmark laws – through innovative direct funding mechanisms and tax policy – promised to accelerate the adoption of clean energy sources, boost resiliency, reduce carbon emissions, reinvigorate domestic manufacturing and create jobs for a sustainable future. Fast forward to March 2025, and we find ourselves at another, but very different, pivotal juncture. The clean energy community is once again at a transformative moment.

Immediately upon President Trump's inauguration, significant portions of the renewable energy industry found themselves in the direct crosshairs of the new administration. With a series of executive orders halting permitting processes for both offshore and onshore wind projects, freezing financial assistance for a wide swath of clean energy financial assistance programs, and legislative threats to gut the IRA's clean energy tax credits, among other actions, the new administration has already stripped funding, sowed uncertainty in the investment community, and invited widespread litigation. The threat to the clean energy industry is real, and the legal, regulatory and policy challenges require strong and sustained commitment.

Attorneys here at Foley Hoag have been at the forefront of navigating these new waters. From standing up in federal court for Power Forward Communities in its challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency's attempt to terminate its $2 billion award under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund; to advising on renewable energy credit contract, power purchase agreement and permitting complexities imposed upon projects by this administration's unprecedented actions; to helping clients manage through on-again, off-again tariffs and tariff threats, we have remained and will stay wholly committed to supporting the clean energy transition community. We also have been impressed by the resilience of our clients – developers continuing to create transformative technologies and business models, financing parties adapting financial structures and deployment mechanisms to new realities, and impact investors leaning in to support the most impactful strategies – all with the knowledge that clean energy transition is inevitable and delivers the best and lowest cost solutions across an array of sectors.

We will continue, no matter the headwinds, to provide you with mission-driven service, and the latest insights, resources, and strategies to help adapt in this rapidly evolving landscape. This edition of Climate Law Matters covers some of the executive orders and developments that have happened in the first 90 days of the new administration; future editions will continue to provide these insights to help market participants make decisions and chart their course through these challenges. This thought and action leadership is core to how Foley Hoag will continue to stand up for the American innovation, economic progress and climate solutions that the clean energy transition delivers.

Climate Litigation Against the US Is Dead. How Long Will State Climate Damage Cases Survive?

March 25, 2025 | BySeth Jaffe

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court denied certiorari in Juliana v. United States. The cert. denial leaves in place the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that ordered the case dismissed for lack of standing. At least for now, this seems to mark the death knell of this kind of climate litigation in the United States. While the denial of cert. is not precedential, it's hard to see any other appeals court reaching a different decision.

Coming Soon? Rules for Co-Locating Data Centers and Generators in PJM

March 24, 2025 | By Walter Ramsden, Aaron Lang, Zachary Gerson

Some of the biggest questions—and opportunities—facing the electric power sector in 2025 revolve around data centers and how to power them. The U.S. Department of Energy projects that the share of the nation's electricity consumed by data centers will skyrocket from 4.4% in 2023 to 12% in 2028. With endemic delays affecting the growth of the nation's generation, interconnection, and transmission capacities, many data center developers are considering "co-locating" generators behind-the-meter to power their facilities. Yet those plans have raised significant questions regarding how co-location arrangements will be regulated at the federal and state levels. This week, we expect the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") to begin to weigh in, as proceedings concerning co-location get underway.

"Exigent Circumstances:" ISO-NE and the NYISO Scramble to React as an Electricity Trade War Heats Up at the U.S.-Canada Border

March 11, 2025 | By Zachary Gerson, Noah C. Shaw, Walter Ramsden

U.S. grid operators and policymakers are rushing to prepare for the Trump Administration's threatened tariffs on imported Canadian electricity and the Canadian reaction, an unprecedented state of affairs disrupting one of the most integrated international electric grids in the world. As Ben Storrow wrote for E&E News, "Electricity has not traditionally been subject to tariffs. Electrons don't stop at the local customs office to be inspected."

New York State Amends Landmark "Climate Change Superfund Act" Amidst Legal Challenges

March 11, 2025 | By Seth D. Jaffe, Basil Seggos, Daniel T. Carlston

We previously reported on New York State's enactment of the Climate Change Superfund Act (the "Climate Superfund Act" or the "Act"), groundbreaking legislation that seeks to recover $75 billion from fossil fuel producers for their past greenhouse gas emissions and to use recovered funds for climate adaptation projects. We also discussed the legal challenges to Vermont's Climate Superfund Act, the first climate superfund law in the U.S., and renewed efforts to pass comparable legislation in California in the aftermath of the tragic Los Angeles wildfires. Since then, there have been significant developments related to New York's Climate Superfund Act.

The Funding Games: America's Clean Energy and Infrastructure Funding Under the Trump Administration

February 14, 2025 | By Beth C. Neitzel, Noah C. Shaw, James M. Gross, Howard Weiss

As we warned in a January 29 client alert, President Trump's Executive Orders and the subsequent Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memorandum ordering federal agencies to "temporarily pause" any and all funding disbursements and obligations were "just the beginning." Despite the purported rescission of the OMB memorandum and two court orders enjoining its implementation, the status of federal funding is, if anything, even more tenuous two weeks later.

January 29, 2025 | By Beth C. Neitzel, Noah C. Shaw, Kevin Y. Chen, Howard Weiss

A Monday night memorandum issued by the Office of Management and Budget ("OMB") ordered federal agencies to "temporarily pause" all federal funding and other agency activities that "may be implicated by" the slew of executive orders Trump issued last week. The directive jeopardizes hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funding, including funds already obligated via award contracts. Several of Trump's underlying executive orders do the same, purporting to, e.g., "pause the disbursement of funds appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act ... or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act." The result has been chaos and confusion. Affected parties include states and municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and private entities that were awarded federal funds to tackle issues related to energy and climate, healthcare, infrastructure, and other critical policy domains.

Department of Energy Announces $30M "SUPERHOT" Geothermal Research Program

January 24, 2025 | By Daniel T. Carlston, Seth D. Jaffe

As readers of this space will have noted, geothermal energy is one of the few renewable sources treated positively by early Trump Administration efforts to attain "energy dominance." Given the favorable treatment of geothermal energy under President Trump's initial Executive Orders, it will be interesting to see what happens to this move last week from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

January 23, 2025 | ByAaron Lang, Noah C. Shaw, Seth D. Jaffe, Basil Seggos

President Trump began his second term by issuing a barrage of executive orders, memoranda, and other directives, many of which targeted U.S. energy policy and the federal employees who implement it. Trump had campaigned on rolling back President Biden's signature clean energy initiatives. His inaugural directives give us the first glimpse of what those reversals may look like.

Updated Hydrogen Emissions Model Provides Key Insights into Biogas and Fugitive Methane Feedstock Emissions

January 17, 2025 By Aaron Lang

On January 15, 2025, Department of Energy (DOE) released updated versions of the 45Vh3-GREET lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions model and accompanying instructional manual. The updates are crucial to the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, Section 45V. Hydrogen producers must demonstrate that their hydrogen meets specific lifecycle emissions thresholds to qualify for the 45V credit. You can find the updated model here and the updated instructions here.



This post focuses on the model's assumptions for biogas and coal mine methane (methane released during coal mining activities) used as feedstocks to produce hydrogen.

Advancing U.S. Leadership in AI Infrastructure: A Focus on Geothermal Energy

January 17, 2025 | By Aaron Lang

On January 14, 2025, President Biden signed an Executive Order to advance the United States' leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This comprehensive directive underscores the critical role of AI in national security and economic competitiveness while recognizing and attempting to address the daunting challenge of developing the data center infrastructure necessary to power the growing demand for AI. The order mandates a collaborative effort between federal agencies and the private sector to build AI data centers and ensure the necessary energy infrastructure while maintaining low electricity costs for consumers and prioritizing the development of new, additional clean electricity supply to power those data centers.

EV Update

March 26, 2025 By Sarah Main

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is facing a mix of challenges and opportunities as the Trump Administration's recent policies and tariff announcements take effect in the market. In its first three months, the Trump Administration took several significant actions that caused major reactions by both EV manufacturers and consumers. To name a few, the federal government froze federal funding for charging infrastructure and other EV subsidy programs, imposed tariffs on key trading partners, and announced plans to reverse Biden-Era emissions standards for cars and trucks. Meanwhile, Congress is considering changes to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). EV tax credits remain in the eyes of those lawmakers that have long opposed the IRA and have sought to roll-back spending authorized in furtherance of Biden Administration climate goals.

The Trump Administration's stance on EVs is also creating challenges at the state-level. While states like New York and New Jersey are charging forward in pursuit of their state EV deployment goals, some question whether state funding is enough to alleviate the cost barriers that already exist and would increase with the removal of federal EV tax credits.

This edition of EV Roundup highlights several notable updates in the realm of tax credits, proposed legislation, and regulatory and policy changes impacting the EV industry today.

