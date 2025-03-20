ARTICLE
20 March 2025

Lawmakers Signal Support For Renewable Energy Tax Credits

Riveron

Contributor

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Brian Slucki

In tax advisory news, lawmakers have taken a positive step in preserving legislation around clean energy tax credits. However, the outcome is anything but certain as companies continue to sit on the sidelines with respect to renewable energy projects. The news reported by  Reuters indicates a symbolic show of support for the tax credits, but there still appears to be a long way to go.

