Lawmakers Signal Support For Renewable Energy Tax Credits

In tax
advisory news, lawmakers have taken a positive step in
preserving legislation around clean energy tax credits. However,
the outcome is anything but certain as companies continue to sit on
the sidelines with respect to renewable energy projects. The news
reported by
Reuters indicates a symbolic show of support for the tax
credits, but there still appears to be a long way to go.
