Eyes On Energy Tax Update: Second Quarter 2024

Eyes on Energy Tax Update is a regular publication of the Holland & Knight Renewable and Alternative Energy Tax Team that provides highlights of important developments. The Renewable and Alternative Energy Tax Team also issues more in-depth publications on certain developments. To subscribe to these publications, please add yourself to our Renewable Energy list. All of this information can also be found on Holland & Knight's Inflation Reduction Act Tax Resource Library.

The second quarter of 2024 saw continued developments as a result of the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA), as well as developments in significant court cases and announcements from federal agencies. Below, we summarize the updates from the quarter.

IRS Rulings and Guidance

Key Case

In Valero Marketing and Supply Co. v. United States, No. 5:24-cv-00431 (W.D. Texas 2024), Valero Marketing and Supply Co. filed a complaint on April 24, 2024, claiming approximately $76 million in alternative fuel mixture credits under Section 6426.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.