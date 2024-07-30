ARTICLE
30 July 2024

As we continue to make strides towards a sustainable future, the clean energy sector faces both promising developments and significant hurdles. Recent months have seen a surge in disputes within the industry, highlighting the complex international landscape we navigate. From supply chain controversies to regulatory compliance issues, these challenges underscore the growing pains of a rapidly evolving sector.

In this inaugural "Clean Energy Newsletter," we highlight the latest disputes shaking up the industry and spotlight new developments, showcasing the innovation, resilience, and adaptability of the clean energy industry. Articles include:

  • Arbitration Developments in Africa and Chile in Disputes over Lithium Projects
  • Chile Opens Salt Flats to Private Investors
  • EPA Regulations
  • Windfarm Litigations
  • UK Biomass Strategy
  • Sigma Lithium Arbitration

